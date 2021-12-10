High Seas - A Trailmakers Expansion

Brave the storm and dive into a new Trailmakers experience introducing a completely revamped physics-based system for Weather, Wind and Waves

Explore a gigantic and stunning map both over- and under water and delve into four new Islands:

🌴 The lush and tropical Coral Cove

⛰️ Towering pines and dramatic rock formations on Green Haven

❄️ A freezing cold Sub-Zero Archeology Base and

🌋 A desolate, scarlet molten Mount Magma

Each comes with its own unique vegetation, vast landscape and animal life to explore, hundreds of hidden treasures to collect and secrets to uncover.

Unleash a whole new level of creativity in the builder and build anything from surfboards and luxury yachts to huge fully rigged tall ships to immerse yourself in the High Seas World.

Need a finishing touch? Dress your trailmaker in one of the new hats, accessorize your builds with one of the new functional blocks or make it chef’s kiss with a vanity one.

A large new map

four new, unique Islands

100+ hidden treasures to collect

Secret locations to uncover

Wind, waves, and weather

Sail blocks for building

New seats

A wide selection of new functional and accessory blocks