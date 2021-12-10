We are making progress here people! And this particular progress is a direct result of reading your comments in the Steam forums and on our Discord.

This update focuses on 3 of the things we heard the most about.

1. IK Hand Placement

Many people have talked about the hand placement of the character in VR being in the wrong spot, and it wasn't until a user LCountach described the issue to me that I understood what the issue was, so thank you LCountach.

I think about what happens with some of these things, and because I'm constantly testing the game I become used to the way it works, which is a normal thing in game design but even more important in VR.

This is why the community is so important and listening to what you are all saying.

2. Inventory Management

Another huge issue was difficulty grabbing items out of your inventory, you might think you're grabbing one item but you grab another.

To solve this I added a visible sphere at where the Grip point is on the hand of the character when it is overlapping the Vest or Backpack.

The Grip location also scales down in size when over the inventory to insure you are grabbing that particular item.

Finally some of the items stored in the inventory were either to big or in the wrong position, so I took some time to resize those.

3. Open World Level Complexity

We've also heard that the open world map feels a bit empty, and we of course agree. So Jessica spent much of her time since the last update working on adding several new buildings to game.

These are really cool because I think they add a higher graphic fidelity to the game, but also are much larger than the other structures of the game. So now there are more indoor fighting locations, and I love where the work Jessica is doing is starting to go.

Wrap up.

Obviously everything can still be tweaked and improved, but we just wanted you to know that we are listening and working full time to make sure this game is as great as we all want it to be.

Looking forward to chatting more soon and thank you to everyone who has purchased the game and also those who have left reviews, it helps a lot.

Very Best,

Christian

Patch Notes Below:

12/10/2021 (Early Access) v1.05