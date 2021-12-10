Version 0.3.1: redesign of the menu interface and bug fixes

Hello everyone! The new version 0.3.1 is out, which means that it's time to talk about what's new:

Let's start with the most noticeable thing: the look of the menu has been changed.

Corrected errors in the English translation. When connecting to the master server, the connection is now checked: if you cannot connect, you will be notified. Now, when you try to connect to a full room, you will get a message about it. There will be no endless loading. Notification when an incorrect password is entered. The password entry panel can now be closed. Fixed endless loading when you select a character that has already been selected in the room. The bug where a player could raise his character when not playing alone has been fixed. The name you entered in the game is now remembered. Other bug fixes.

I would also like to inform you that if you decide to kick a player from a room, his connection to the rooms will no longer work correctly, to fix this will need to restart the game. This will be fixed in future versions, so I recommend you don't use this feature yet.

I also want to announce my plans for the next version. I'm working on changing the interior of the first map. A lot of shelves will be removed, there will be more unique rooms. If you like the first version of the map, you still have time to run there.

That's all, write your opinion in the comments. And what would you like to see in the game.

See you soon!