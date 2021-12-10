Mechajammer | V1.03 Patch Notes

We're back again with a quick Mechajammer patch. V1.03 brings with it the highly anticipated fix to the in-game notepad. Pressing ESC will no longer cause your valuable notes to disappear upon re-load, meaning you can take all the notes you like with renewed confidence.
You can also expect to see fixes for issues relating to:
Bugs Fixed
- Spotlights call enemies with corrected sprites
- Fixed bridge with missing floor texture that you can drive off into the water and explode near the Faith Temple
- Fixed end credits hard-lock
- Gate above lab functionality fixed
- Fixed music volume force set to zero
- Fixed Medic not joining dinner conversation
- Copper Face has correct mega-sized sprite
Map
- Fixed blocked path on Old Town apartments stairwell
- Fixed visual anomalies in Agro Dome
- Fixed Mara's note not showing near Agro Dome
- Fixed missing texture in vault in Medic's room
- Fixed missing texture at Collector's Estate pathway
- Fixed doorway that was unwalkable near smugglers
UI
- Fixed notepad not saving when closing with ESC (Triumphant cheers! Hooray!)
- Fixed typing "enter" into computer terminal
- Fixed companion menu squad types button not clickable after opening once
Dialogue
- Fixed soft-lock occurring when the player talks to the Lichin enemy underneath the Black-Market area and other suspicious characters
- Fixed missing dialogue node for final encounter conversation
AI
- Genetically modified bugs attack Agro-Fax security
- Copper Face fleeing bug fixed
--
_Special thanks to the following players who left feedback and submitted bug reports that lead to fixes in v1.03. These issues were reported many times by many people, so sorry if we've missed you. As always, we hugely appreciate your time and diligence here.
JesseRaen
Sykelow
D I N G
GODHARVEST
Rithrin
Troupzy
Jabberwok
--
For bug-reporting and other Mechajammer-flavoured discussion, please head to the official Discord server.
Thank you for your patience and lovely comments on yesterdays patch.
— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf
Changed files in this update