Mechajammer | V1.03 Patch Notes

We're back again with a quick Mechajammer patch. V1.03 brings with it the highly anticipated fix to the in-game notepad. Pressing ESC will no longer cause your valuable notes to disappear upon re-load, meaning you can take all the notes you like with renewed confidence.

You can also expect to see fixes for issues relating to:

Bugs Fixed

Spotlights call enemies with corrected sprites

Fixed bridge with missing floor texture that you can drive off into the water and explode near the Faith Temple

Fixed end credits hard-lock

Gate above lab functionality fixed

Fixed music volume force set to zero

Fixed Medic not joining dinner conversation

Copper Face has correct mega-sized sprite

Map

Fixed blocked path on Old Town apartments stairwell

Fixed visual anomalies in Agro Dome

Fixed Mara's note not showing near Agro Dome

Fixed missing texture in vault in Medic's room

Fixed missing texture at Collector's Estate pathway

Fixed doorway that was unwalkable near smugglers

UI

Fixed notepad not saving when closing with ESC (Triumphant cheers! Hooray!)

Fixed typing "enter" into computer terminal

Fixed companion menu squad types button not clickable after opening once

Dialogue

Fixed soft-lock occurring when the player talks to the Lichin enemy underneath the Black-Market area and other suspicious characters

Fixed missing dialogue node for final encounter conversation

AI

Genetically modified bugs attack Agro-Fax security

Copper Face fleeing bug fixed

--

_Special thanks to the following players who left feedback and submitted bug reports that lead to fixes in v1.03. These issues were reported many times by many people, so sorry if we've missed you. As always, we hugely appreciate your time and diligence here.

JesseRaen

Sykelow

D I N G

GODHARVEST

Rithrin

Troupzy

Jabberwok



--

For bug-reporting and other Mechajammer-flavoured discussion, please head to the official Discord server.

Thank you for your patience and lovely comments on yesterdays patch.

— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf