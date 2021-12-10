Early Access Update 1.4.0

Greetings, commanders!

Today's update comes with a new support and a couple of smaller fixes. The ability to destroy built Sandbags and especially Emplacements was requested by the players. The new Demolish ability allows you to do exactly that. When you demolish something, a part of the Demolished building's price will be returned to you in a Supply Crate spawned on the demolished building's position. This Supply Crate will then need to be collected by any of your Units.

There will be another update hopefully next week that will include a couple of new Units. Here's a little teaser for that:

Have a great weekend, commanders!

Full changelog below:

NEW

Demolish support - allows you to demolish any Sandbags or Emplacements you've built. Will reimburse you a part of the built Emplacements price in a Supply Crate

CHANGES

Only one cargo plane sound will play at once

FIXES