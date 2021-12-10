 Skip to content

Para Bellum - Hold the Line update for 10 December 2021

Early Access Update 1.4.0

Para Bellum - Hold the Line update for 10 December 2021

Early Access Update 1.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, commanders!

Today's update comes with a new support and a couple of smaller fixes. The ability to destroy built Sandbags and especially Emplacements was requested by the players. The new Demolish ability allows you to do exactly that. When you demolish something, a part of the Demolished building's price will be returned to you in a Supply Crate spawned on the demolished building's position. This Supply Crate will then need to be collected by any of your Units.

There will be another update hopefully next week that will include a couple of new Units. Here's a little teaser for that:

Have a great weekend, commanders!

Full changelog below:

NEW
  • Demolish support - allows you to demolish any Sandbags or Emplacements you've built. Will reimburse you a part of the built Emplacements price in a Supply Crate
CHANGES
  • Only one cargo plane sound will play at once
FIXES
  • Cargo plane sound cuts too early
  • Placement bug with GMG Emplacement muzzleflash

