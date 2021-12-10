 Skip to content

Onirism update for 10 December 2021

The very Athletic update !

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks ! We have a lot to deliver for this update !

First of all, the in-game HUD was completly redone !

We also made changes to the gameplay:

  • Carol movement speed was increased from 480 to 600
  • New running animations to reflect that change
  • New Melee animations
  • Melee charge has new VFX, and trigger much faster
  • If you charge your umbrella and jump, Carol will do a spin attack in the air
  • Jumps now have correct momentum, so the game feel better overall
  • a lot of animations got sped up, making the game more dynamic
  • Chroma falls have a new Arena added, before the bridge to the caverns
  • You no longer need to hold the jump button to climb on surfaces, Carol will now auto attach to them
  • Projectiles now FINALY go toward the center of crosshair (not counting weapon spread) so Sniper rifles are now pin point accurate
  • Improved the aiming algorithm to better hit targets that are close
  • all ammo dispensers were removed from the adventure and got replaced by a whole new machine, that fuly recharge every ammo type for free, Imagination wells also have new animations

  • NEW MOVES !

  • We added swing bars in all levels and hunt maps !

  • If you jump while sprinting, Carol will do a long jump

  • If you jump after a slide, Carol will do a High jump

  • If you press the sneak button in the air, Carol will now perform a dive that let you slide around ! And the best thing, if you do it while aiming, Carol will go prone, and you can roll left and right !

  • The two first Bonus levels of the game got a full makeover



We also fixed many bugs and did more optimization passes !

That is all for now, See you guys for the End of the year Update !

