The very Athletic update !

Hi folks ! We have a lot to deliver for this update !

First of all, the in-game HUD was completly redone !

We also made changes to the gameplay:

Carol movement speed was increased from 480 to 600

New running animations to reflect that change

New Melee animations

Melee charge has new VFX, and trigger much faster

If you charge your umbrella and jump, Carol will do a spin attack in the air

Jumps now have correct momentum, so the game feel better overall

a lot of animations got sped up, making the game more dynamic

Chroma falls have a new Arena added, before the bridge to the caverns

You no longer need to hold the jump button to climb on surfaces, Carol will now auto attach to them

Projectiles now FINALY go toward the center of crosshair (not counting weapon spread) so Sniper rifles are now pin point accurate

Improved the aiming algorithm to better hit targets that are close

all ammo dispensers were removed from the adventure and got replaced by a whole new machine, that fuly recharge every ammo type for free, Imagination wells also have new animations

NEW MOVES !

We added swing bars in all levels and hunt maps !

If you jump while sprinting, Carol will do a long jump

If you jump after a slide, Carol will do a High jump

If you press the sneak button in the air, Carol will now perform a dive that let you slide around ! And the best thing, if you do it while aiming, Carol will go prone, and you can roll left and right !

The two first Bonus levels of the game got a full makeover





We also fixed many bugs and did more optimization passes !

That is all for now, See you guys for the End of the year Update !