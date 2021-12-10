The very Athletic update !

Hi folks ! We have a lot to deliver for this update !
First of all, the in-game HUD was completly redone !
We also made changes to the gameplay:
- Carol movement speed was increased from 480 to 600
- New running animations to reflect that change
- New Melee animations
- Melee charge has new VFX, and trigger much faster
- If you charge your umbrella and jump, Carol will do a spin attack in the air
- Jumps now have correct momentum, so the game feel better overall
- a lot of animations got sped up, making the game more dynamic
- Chroma falls have a new Arena added, before the bridge to the caverns
- You no longer need to hold the jump button to climb on surfaces, Carol will now auto attach to them
- Projectiles now FINALY go toward the center of crosshair (not counting weapon spread) so Sniper rifles are now pin point accurate
- Improved the aiming algorithm to better hit targets that are close
- all ammo dispensers were removed from the adventure and got replaced by a whole new machine, that fuly recharge every ammo type for free, Imagination wells also have new animations
-
NEW MOVES !
-
We added swing bars in all levels and hunt maps !
-
If you jump while sprinting, Carol will do a long jump
- If you jump after a slide, Carol will do a High jump
- If you press the sneak button in the air, Carol will now perform a dive that let you slide around ! And the best thing, if you do it while aiming, Carol will go prone, and you can roll left and right !
- The two first Bonus levels of the game got a full makeover
We also fixed many bugs and did more optimization passes !
That is all for now, See you guys for the End of the year Update !
