Post Scriptum update for 10 December 2021

Update v2.1.2036.5599 - Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

We have another smaller game update leading into the weekend. We've looked over some of the feedback from our Armour Overhaul, a few changes have been made to the Track and Cannon component.

Tracks are no longer considered a vital component (Even when both are knocked out). Cannon will no longer be able to fire below 50% HP.

We also tweaked some of the repair times to make them more reasonable.

Maginot Public Playtest

December 11th @ 10 AM Pacific | 1 PM Eastern | 6 PM UTC

The public playtest will run on a special Beta branch that you can access starting December 11th @ 10 AM Pacific | 1 PM Eastern | 6 PM UTC until December 11th @ 1 PM Pacific | 4 PM Eastern | 9 PM UTC by following the small guide below:

NOTE: If you do not see the validation-branch yet, it has either not gone live yet, or you need to restart Steam.

HOW TO OPT INTO BETA BRANCHES

  • Right-click Post Scriptum in your library.
  • Press the “Properties” button and navigate to the “BETAS” tab.
  • Select the dropdown and opt into “Validation-Branch”



Post Scriptum should now start updating the game and after it finishes you will have the Maginot build. Once the test is over you just do the same steps but opt out of any branches to revert back to the normal version of the game.

As per usual you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v2.1.2036.5599
  • Tracks are no longer considered 'vital components'
  • Cannon component now needs to be above 50% HP to fire.
  • Tweaked component repair times. (From fully damaged to fully repaired)
  • Transmission 20->30 seconds
  • Turret Ring 15->30 seconds
  • Periscope 8->15 seconds
  • Track 10->20 seconds
  • Cannon 15->30 seconds
  • Fuel tank 10->20 seconds
  • Engine 20->30 seconds
  • Added message telling you when your cannon is too damaged to be used.
  • Sdkfz 234 penetration curves tweaked.
  • Fixed MSP wrecks fire sound looping forever.
  • Fixed Invasion objective (AA Guns) not being destroyed by magnetic mines and satchels.
  • Added penetration values for all rockets inside the hangar.

KNOWN ISSUES WE ARE WORKING ON

APHE not generating penetration decal

Dinant Skirmish causing crashes

Roadmap 2021 / 2022

Sincerely,

Periscope Games

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

