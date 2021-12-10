 Skip to content

Crimzon Clover World EXplosion update for 10 December 2021

Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion - v1.12b Update

Dear users,

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Crimzon Clover World EXplosion!"

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.12b, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

Update

In ARRANGE's ORIGINAL and UNLIMITED modes, a bug has been fixed that caused an error in the score that would be added when acquiring an "oversized star with an acquired score exceeding a certain value.

Also, please note that this update may cause up to tens of thousands of score differences when replaying replays saved in previous versions.

Changed files in this update

