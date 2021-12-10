 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rent's Due: The Game update for 10 December 2021

Rent's Due: The Game Christmas Update Is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7860384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I am very happy to tell you all that the Christmas update for Rent's Due: The Game is out now. This update features several levels that have been revamped to take advantage of Christmas! This update also brings Level 23 to the game which is by far the most detailed map I have done yet so expect some more demanding processing power!

  • New Map: Level 23

This update brings along a new map I teased a couple months ago. It is a map inspired by a well known tv show and I hope you all enjoy yourself in a map that I worked hard to create and add my own twist to.

  • New Settings Menu

I have received a lot of feedback about the settings menu and decided to revamp it. You will also notice that you can now change your screen resolution! Please let me know if you want anymore resolutions added in future updates.

  • New Weather and Volumetric Cloud System Implemented

This new update also adds Volumetric clouds and improved weather to all the new Christmas themed levels! You will notice Level 5 looks particularly more beautiful than ever before.

  • Changes

Improved flashlight visibility as well as now allowing the player to freely move the flashlight as they please.

I really hope everyone has a fantastic Christmas and a Happy New Year. Rent's Due: The Game will be back with another content update next year and hopefully it can meet expectations!

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1678521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.