Rent's Due: The Game Christmas Update Is Here!

Hello everyone, I am very happy to tell you all that the Christmas update for Rent's Due: The Game is out now. This update features several levels that have been revamped to take advantage of Christmas! This update also brings Level 23 to the game which is by far the most detailed map I have done yet so expect some more demanding processing power!

New Map: Level 23

This update brings along a new map I teased a couple months ago. It is a map inspired by a well known tv show and I hope you all enjoy yourself in a map that I worked hard to create and add my own twist to.

New Settings Menu

I have received a lot of feedback about the settings menu and decided to revamp it. You will also notice that you can now change your screen resolution! Please let me know if you want anymore resolutions added in future updates.

New Weather and Volumetric Cloud System Implemented

This new update also adds Volumetric clouds and improved weather to all the new Christmas themed levels! You will notice Level 5 looks particularly more beautiful than ever before.

Changes

Improved flashlight visibility as well as now allowing the player to freely move the flashlight as they please.

I really hope everyone has a fantastic Christmas and a Happy New Year. Rent's Due: The Game will be back with another content update next year and hopefully it can meet expectations!