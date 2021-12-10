 Skip to content

Maid for Pleasure update for 10 December 2021

20% Off "Maid For Pleasure" During Release Week!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As a well-to-do heir you lose your fortune and are left with one valuable hefty ASS-et! Your family’s Maid! What can we say she’s loyal to the bone…

You’d expect your sexy stacked maid to be good with taking orders & dick but she is going to need to be broken in. A task reserved for her new master.

Indulge your every desire and teach her the ropes through this seductive maid themed VN. You’re the boss, and like any good servant she will bend to your every whim.

She’s been well vetted, a truly prime piece of ass looking to get used… to her new routine. Get a feel for pure pussy luxury with all the lewd crude content you would expect from a Miel title.

Get it now with our launch week discount - 20% OFF!

She was maid for use…

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1771430/

