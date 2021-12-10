 Skip to content

Freed Soft update for 10 December 2021

FreedSoft V 1.0.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version is the start of the restart of FreedSoft with the cooperative. This version has all the basic mechanics:

  • The main character
  • Skills
  • Vital signs
  • Construction system
  • Employees
  • Training
  • Micro contracts
  • Creating your own software
  • Marketing
  • And to generate income from software

Although we were not able to show the cooperative version of the game, it will be released in the next patch.

We will be very grateful for feedback and suggestions for development.

Also, you can always follow an even earlier version in beta, with the properties of the game.

