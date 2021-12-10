FreedSoft V 1.0.0

This version is the start of the restart of FreedSoft with the cooperative. This version has all the basic mechanics:

The main character

Skills

Vital signs

Construction system

Employees

Training

Micro contracts

Creating your own software

Marketing

And to generate income from software

Although we were not able to show the cooperative version of the game, it will be released in the next patch.

We will be very grateful for feedback and suggestions for development.

Also, you can always follow an even earlier version in beta, with the properties of the game.