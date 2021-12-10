Beta Update 20211210

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The other half of this weeks changes are all bug and crash fixes as we move towards pushing modding and metal magic to the masses:

Fixed a bug where tags were just totally broken and caused all sorts of mayhem especially when a game was reloaded, including but not limited to tag filters not having colors

Fixed a siege golem crash

Fixed slime drake not having flying

Fixed firefly swarm shrine desc implying that it would not trigger on killing friendly units

Fixed a typo in the name of an enchantment which lengthens the duration of various things, whose name I will no longer attempt to spell

And lastly, not strictly a bugfix, but: Houndlord now always summons a number of hounds equal to the number of empty squares around the point a player deploys into the level, even if other summon skills fill them up in the meantime (enemy units still block summoning).

Thanks to all who helped playtest the new content and find the bugs, whether through the steam forums, twitter DMs, or the official discord!

-Dylan