Tropico 6 Update 16 – Vigilancia y seguridad

Fellow Tropicans,

Tropico 6 Update v. 16 ‘Vigilancia y seguridad’ has now been released on Steam. This update adds new content, such as a new Cold War building, the “Secure Mansion“ and a new modern military building, the “Overwatchtower ”. The Overwatchtower offers the ability to uncover hidden roles of passing Tropicans: nothing escapes the eyes of El Presidente!

Of course, Update v. 16 also contains some improvements and bug fixes. For example, we’ve addressed a bug that prevented the special “Make Party not war” festival from disappearing in the mission “The Final Party”. Similarly, a bug that meant the festival areas do not show the festival cooldown for the client has also been fixed.

Viva Tropico!

New Features

A new Cold War building, the “Secure Mansion”, has been added.

The Secure Mansion provides a new living space for rich and filthy rich Tropicans (including its own bunker). The Mansion can be modernized to the Secure Mansion and the Secure Mansion can be modernized to the Modern Mansion. Also, you can improve the Secure Mansion with the “Increase Surveillance” upgrade. This gives the building a chance to uncover hidden roles of passing Tropicans.

No Tropican is safe from the watchful eyes of their rich neighbor anymore.

A new Modern military building, the “Overwatchtower”, is now available.

The Overwatchtower is an improved and modernized version of the World War Watchtower. The buildings new work modes offer the ability to uncover hidden roles of specific agents with a high chance or all hidden roles of passing Tropicans with a lower chance.

Those pesky Tropicans will no longer have a chance to hide in the plain sight of El Presidente.

Improved the display and calculation of Military strength for buildings and squads.

Bugfixes