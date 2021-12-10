Team battles are here! Go 2v2 in update 1.5

Hello Raifu Wars fans!

We're back with another major update! This update adds 2 versus 2 team battles and many new game options including the ability to edit the card deck.

What's New

2v2 team matches

Attack Damage option: choose to roll for attack damage or do 6 damage for each hit

Multi-regional online game hosting, enjoy lower latency depending on your geographic location

New formula for calculating levels: level up faster!

Players above level 1 can customize eye color

Custom card decks that can be set in the game lobby or saved into a map through the editor

Support for 64 x 64 maps (previously 49x49)

Assignable starting positions for players

Swappable player positions

Tier Options: play for knockouts or stars only

Spectator mode

Most card effects now stack

Card effect indicators under all players

New Attack mode shows range map and target player health

New Fortify option gives plus 1 defense when ammo is full

Improved camera and animations

UI improvements

Steam Leaderboards

Performance optimizations, especially for menu

Various bugfixes, including crashes

What's Next

1.6 will be the next and last major Early Access update! Keep an eye out for contests to decide the final content of Raifu Wars!

CPU player improvements and difficulty settings

Ability to save games

Ability to join games currently in progress

UI scaling and improvements

Full gamepad/controller support

Improved stock maps with custom card decks

Improved map compression for faster uploads and downloads

Card and player balance improvements

Update to latest game engine

Updated Wiki featuring characters, tile objects, cards, and more

Known Issues

Active card effects display improperly on Linux

macOS build missing Steam features

macOS build does not run on M1 hardware

CPU players can hang multiplayer games in rare situation

Thanks for your support! We'll patch any major issues with 1.5 but otherwise we are full steam ahead on the 1.6 update.