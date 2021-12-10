 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Raifu Wars update for 10 December 2021

Team battles are here! Go 2v2 in update 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7859312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Raifu Wars fans!

We're back with another major update! This update adds 2 versus 2 team battles and many new game options including the ability to edit the card deck.

What's New

  • 2v2 team matches
  • Attack Damage option: choose to roll for attack damage or do 6 damage for each hit
  • Multi-regional online game hosting, enjoy lower latency depending on your geographic location
  • New formula for calculating levels: level up faster!
  • Players above level 1 can customize eye color
  • Custom card decks that can be set in the game lobby or saved into a map through the editor
  • Support for 64 x 64 maps (previously 49x49)
  • Assignable starting positions for players
  • Swappable player positions
  • Tier Options: play for knockouts or stars only
  • Spectator mode
  • Most card effects now stack
  • Card effect indicators under all players
  • New Attack mode shows range map and target player health
  • New Fortify option gives plus 1 defense when ammo is full
  • Improved camera and animations
  • UI improvements
  • Steam Leaderboards
  • Performance optimizations, especially for menu
  • Various bugfixes, including crashes

What's Next

1.6 will be the next and last major Early Access update! Keep an eye out for contests to decide the final content of Raifu Wars!

  • CPU player improvements and difficulty settings
  • Ability to save games
  • Ability to join games currently in progress
  • UI scaling and improvements
  • Full gamepad/controller support
  • Improved stock maps with custom card decks
  • Improved map compression for faster uploads and downloads
  • Card and player balance improvements
  • Update to latest game engine
  • Updated Wiki featuring characters, tile objects, cards, and more

Known Issues

  • Active card effects display improperly on Linux
  • macOS build missing Steam features
  • macOS build does not run on M1 hardware
  • CPU players can hang multiplayer games in rare situation

Thanks for your support! We'll patch any major issues with 1.5 but otherwise we are full steam ahead on the 1.6 update.

Changed files in this update

Raifu Wars Windows Depot 1116112
  • Loading history…
Raifu Wars Mac Depot 1116113
  • Loading history…
Raifu Wars Linux Depot 1116114
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.