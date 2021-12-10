Team battles are here! Go 2v2 in update 1.5

Hello Raifu Wars fans!
We're back with another major update! This update adds 2 versus 2 team battles and many new game options including the ability to edit the card deck.
What's New
- 2v2 team matches
- Attack Damage option: choose to roll for attack damage or do 6 damage for each hit
- Multi-regional online game hosting, enjoy lower latency depending on your geographic location
- New formula for calculating levels: level up faster!
- Players above level 1 can customize eye color
- Custom card decks that can be set in the game lobby or saved into a map through the editor
- Support for 64 x 64 maps (previously 49x49)
- Assignable starting positions for players
- Swappable player positions
- Tier Options: play for knockouts or stars only
- Spectator mode
- Most card effects now stack
- Card effect indicators under all players
- New Attack mode shows range map and target player health
- New Fortify option gives plus 1 defense when ammo is full
- Improved camera and animations
- UI improvements
- Steam Leaderboards
- Performance optimizations, especially for menu
- Various bugfixes, including crashes
What's Next
1.6 will be the next and last major Early Access update! Keep an eye out for contests to decide the final content of Raifu Wars!
- CPU player improvements and difficulty settings
- Ability to save games
- Ability to join games currently in progress
- UI scaling and improvements
- Full gamepad/controller support
- Improved stock maps with custom card decks
- Improved map compression for faster uploads and downloads
- Card and player balance improvements
- Update to latest game engine
- Updated Wiki featuring characters, tile objects, cards, and more
Known Issues
- Active card effects display improperly on Linux
- macOS build missing Steam features
- macOS build does not run on M1 hardware
- CPU players can hang multiplayer games in rare situation
Thanks for your support! We'll patch any major issues with 1.5 but otherwise we are full steam ahead on the 1.6 update.
Changed files in this update