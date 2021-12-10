 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 10 December 2021

Wolfgang's Character Refresh is Coming Next Week!

Last edited by Wendy

Wolfgang has spent his life striving for ultimate strength, and despite the all-too-frequent frights the Constant has thrown at him, it has also provided ample opportunities to put his muscles to the test. With a training regimen as challenging as the world itself, Wolfgang will prove just why he holds the title of “The Incredible Strongman!”

Wolfgang's character refresh arrives next week - December 16th.

Here are some of the details:

  • Instead of being connected to his hunger, Wolfgang’s forms are now controlled by a new Might Meter.

    • Filling the Might Meter requires Wolfgang to work out using one of his new craftable items
    • The meter goes down over time and the draining rate is determined by Wolfgang’s Hunger, the hungrier he is, the faster it goes down

  • Wolfgang’s linear values are now constants

  • Wolfgang freezes and overheats faster when in Wimpy form, but slower while Mighty

  • When Mighty Wolfgang can carry heavy items faster

  • Does not lose Might while carrying heavy objects

  • Wolfgang is a more efficient rower when Mighty

  • His speed no longer changes with his forms

  • Wolfgang’s hunger and health are now at a maximum of 200 regardless of his form

  • Wolfgang now takes a 25% sanity penalty from the dark and from shadow creatures, but if he is in range of other survivors that penalty falls back down to 10%

  • Deals more damage when Mighty and less when Wimpy. Also takes extra damage in Wimpy form

  • Wolfgang can build a Gym Station structure, which allows him to work out and increase his Mightiness

    • Players need to engage in a minigame at the gym and the amount of mightiness gained depends on how well they do at it
    • Players can load the gym with different heavy items to change its effectiveness

  • Consumes hunger as Wolfgang works out

  • Wolfgang can craft a consumable Dumbbell item to restore his Might on the go. It does not consume hunger and can be used as a weapon

Of course with the character refresh we will get a new animated short, Winter's Feast returns and we'll also have a new Twitch item, the Topsy-Turvy Treehouse and adding a bunch of previously released skins to Klei Rewards.

See you Thursday!

