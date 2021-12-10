Wolfgang's Character Refresh is Coming Next Week!

Wolfgang has spent his life striving for ultimate strength, and despite the all-too-frequent frights the Constant has thrown at him, it has also provided ample opportunities to put his muscles to the test. With a training regimen as challenging as the world itself, Wolfgang will prove just why he holds the title of “The Incredible Strongman!”
Wolfgang's character refresh arrives next week - December 16th.
Here are some of the details:
-
Instead of being connected to his hunger, Wolfgang’s forms are now controlled by a new Might Meter.
- Filling the Might Meter requires Wolfgang to work out using one of his new craftable items
- The meter goes down over time and the draining rate is determined by Wolfgang’s Hunger, the hungrier he is, the faster it goes down
-
Wolfgang’s linear values are now constants
-
Wolfgang freezes and overheats faster when in Wimpy form, but slower while Mighty
-
When Mighty Wolfgang can carry heavy items faster
-
Does not lose Might while carrying heavy objects
-
Wolfgang is a more efficient rower when Mighty
-
His speed no longer changes with his forms
-
Wolfgang’s hunger and health are now at a maximum of 200 regardless of his form
-
Wolfgang now takes a 25% sanity penalty from the dark and from shadow creatures, but if he is in range of other survivors that penalty falls back down to 10%
-
Deals more damage when Mighty and less when Wimpy. Also takes extra damage in Wimpy form
-
Wolfgang can build a Gym Station structure, which allows him to work out and increase his Mightiness
- Players need to engage in a minigame at the gym and the amount of mightiness gained depends on how well they do at it
- Players can load the gym with different heavy items to change its effectiveness
-
Consumes hunger as Wolfgang works out
-
Wolfgang can craft a consumable Dumbbell item to restore his Might on the go. It does not consume hunger and can be used as a weapon
Of course with the character refresh we will get a new animated short, Winter's Feast returns and we'll also have a new Twitch item, the Topsy-Turvy Treehouse and adding a bunch of previously released skins to Klei Rewards.
See you Thursday!
Changed depots in release branch