1.1.5 Patch

This is not the Chapter 3 patch. Instead, it fixes some crucical bugs reported by some fans, while adding a new area to explore (though it's a bit empty until Chapter 3). Happy gaming!
Art
-Fixed Johanna's faceset from doing Youtuber jumps.
#Bugfixes
-Fixed the RedRoom skip which allowed to skip all of Chapter 1 and jump into Chapter 2.
-Fixed softlock when talking to Erika and brewing for the second time.
-Fixed the "share breakfast" event not showing on day3.
-Fixed the Gravity Device Scene from playing again after revisiting it in Pact-Route.
-Fixed Johanna's Death animation from not showing if her HP drops to 0 due to debuffs.
#Gameplay
-Added Geisterküste as a region that can be visited in Chapter 2.
It doesn't serve much purpose yet besides grinding extra XP, as it gets more relevant in Chapter 3.
#Overworld
-Updated the Dreamworld Gate visuals
Changed files in this update