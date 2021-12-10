1.1.5 Patch

This is not the Chapter 3 patch. Instead, it fixes some crucical bugs reported by some fans, while adding a new area to explore (though it's a bit empty until Chapter 3). Happy gaming!

Art

-Fixed Johanna's faceset from doing Youtuber jumps.

#Bugfixes

-Fixed the RedRoom skip which allowed to skip all of Chapter 1 and jump into Chapter 2.

-Fixed softlock when talking to Erika and brewing for the second time.

-Fixed the "share breakfast" event not showing on day3.

-Fixed the Gravity Device Scene from playing again after revisiting it in Pact-Route.

-Fixed Johanna's Death animation from not showing if her HP drops to 0 due to debuffs.

#Gameplay

-Added Geisterküste as a region that can be visited in Chapter 2.

It doesn't serve much purpose yet besides grinding extra XP, as it gets more relevant in Chapter 3.

#Overworld

-Updated the Dreamworld Gate visuals