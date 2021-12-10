Patch Update (v0.1.07)

Hello,

A quick announcement to share that the latest update (0.1.07) is now live.

-New Perk: "Archery" affects damage with bows/crossbows

-New Weapon: Crossbow - can be bought from vendors or crafted with wood, steel, and string. They don't make noise to alert enemies, use bolts that can be picked back up, and can be fun to use and play with as archery weapons will require skill with aiming (i.e aiming above foes at long distances so the arrow comes back down and hits them)

-For every ten levels you level up, you start receiving an extra perk point per level. So after your first ten levels, you start receiving +2 perk points for each level, after 20 levels you start receiving +3perk points for each level, and so on until (until a maximum of 10 per level).

-Fixed a bug where dropping any item causes you to unequip your current weapon

-Fixed a bug where diving too far underwater causes you to freeze and glitch out

-Fixed a bug where you still drown when resurfacing from underwater if your stamina depleted

-Added loot for the Red Giant mini-boss

-All bosses (including the red giant) will drop better additional loot, including rare items such as blueprints/elemental batteries and weapons with a 50% chance of having an augmented effect

-Fixed Scelox boss (big snake in plains biomes) no death animation bug

-Replaced the sound effects of mining and woodcutting

-Added more non-marker/non-main POI stuff across the map such as abandoned wagon carts, wells, dropped boxes, etc. Basically, unique little interesting things spread across the map, but not interesting enough to have their own POI marker.

-minor other smaller tweaks...

There will be another update again in a few days times to fix more bugs reported this and late last week in the steams discussions page!

Cheers!