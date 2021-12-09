Update v0.7.4120a

The public build has been updated with the latest available version of the game!

As usual, since the nightly build has merged to the public version, the nightly build has been disabled until the next cycle.

Hidden missions, secrets and lore

Hidden missions around the world have been added, as well as other secrets, rewarding the exploration.

Now there are new types of files, such as images, chat logs and PDFs.

In many cases the information found here as in other types of files will be banal and will not have any relevance, other times they will offer interesting information about the world and what happens in it, and other times they will be clues that will lead to discovering a hidden mission.

Not only are these new types of files can be tied to missions, but any existing system could provide a valuable clue, such as emails, system logs, web pages, etc.

These hidden missions have a history, are more complex than direct missions (hackshops) and may require access to different networks in order to be completed.

You can choose how the mission will be finished, for example, in the case of discovering a crime, you can notify the police or extort the criminal, in which case the actions you take will have an impact on your karma level.

In addition to the missions hidden around the world, other types of missions of similar complexity and difficulty will be triggered based on your karma + reputation and will be much easier to access. More hidden/karma missions in addition to more secrets will be added during next updates.

For those who want to do direct and simpler missions, in addition to the hackhops, now the web pages of the police stations are also enabled to accept jobs, giving positive karma and reputation. On the other hand, certain missions of the hackshops, although they also give reputation, in many cases will provide negative karma. More direct and indirect missions as well as more lore will be added in future updates.

Mail program nenewed

The mail program has been renewed to be able to manage the inbox more comfortably. The option to include attachments in emails has been added to be able to send them to other players as well as anti-spam options.

The first iteration of the email scripting API has also been added, allowing you to read and send emails to other players from the terminal.

Custom Wallpaper

Now you can use your own wallpaper. You need to add the images you want in a folder on your real computer, preferably with a maximum size of 1920x1080 if you use a 16:9 monitor. Then in the game, from the Appearance application it will be enough to choose the image from the same dropdown where the game's default images are.

Apt repositories

The apt-get system has been added, providing repositories that players can create and new scripting APIs to access to them.

Also by default hackshops have this service enabled so you can update or install your programs from the command line without using the browser.

In future updates a GUI layer will be added to apt-get so that its use is not only restricted to the terminal.

import_code

Added method import_code. It imports the contents of the text file indicated on the path parameter. This method is useful for all the code of a program to be distributed between several different files and also to avoid the limit of characters allowed by text file.

Keep in mind that this process occurs in compilation time, this means that you need to put the complete path as an argument in import_code, as if you store it in a variable it will cause a compilation error.

Example:

//main.src

import_code("/home/user/my_module.src")

print("bye")Content of my_module.src:

//my_module.src

print("hello!")Result after compiling main.src and launch it:

#Output

hello!

bye

Exploits

Various tweaks have been made to the exploit system. Now any new computer that is accessed remotely can have any existing version of the libraries installed instead of always using the latest version, in addition to softening the requirements in cases where the exploit has dependencies on local libraries, improving the variety of exploits and increasing the chances of entering certain systems.

Also, when a new version of a library is generated it will cause new vulnerabilities to be discovered in the previous version, so it is a good idea to check from time to time the available vulnerabilities in the systems you use, in case new ones have been discovered.

Safe mode

Safe mode will be launched automatically if at boot time critical files are not found, providing a terminal with internet access to try to repair the system. You can also launch safe mode manually by launching the command reboot -sm

Bugfixes and performance improvements

A significant number of bugs have been fixed in addition to an internal renovation of Terminal, Notepad, CodeEditor and Chat, substantially improving performance when they are displaying large amounts of text.