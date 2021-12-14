 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Long Dark update for 14 December 2021

The Long Dark Hotfixed to v1.99 [87977]

Share · View all patches · Build 7858522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Community,

We’ve just hotfixed The Long Dark to version 1.99 (87977). This hotfix primarily addresses a potential blocker in Episode Four. Please find the full list below. (NOTE: list may contain spoilers for WINTERMUTE.)

Please don’t forget to visit our Support Portal for useful articles, or if you need to log an issue. To stay up-to-date with news and information about The Long Dark and Hinterland, sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Twitter (Game | Studio).

**WINTERMUTE

Please note that this section contains spoilers for WINTERMUTE. **

  • [Ep 4 - "The Detonators"] Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck on a black screen after returning to Blackrock Penitentiary with the Explosives.
  • [Ep 4 - "The Detonators"] Fixed an issue where an unintended steam effect could occur after closing the third valve in the Mines.

SWITCH

  • [UI] Updated the Main menu to the latest version for PERILOUS CONSTRAINT.
  • Please note that the 1.99 update is not yet available for Switch, but we will provide an update as soon as one is available.

Changed files in this update

The Long Dark Depot (Windows) Depot 305621
  • Loading history…
The Long Dark Depot (Linux) Depot 305622
  • Loading history…
The Long Dark Depot (OSX) Depot 305623
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.