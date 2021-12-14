The Long Dark Hotfixed to v1.99 [87977]

Hello Community,
We’ve just hotfixed The Long Dark to version 1.99 (87977). This hotfix primarily addresses a potential blocker in Episode Four. Please find the full list below. (NOTE: list may contain spoilers for WINTERMUTE.)
**WINTERMUTE
Please note that this section contains spoilers for WINTERMUTE. **
- [Ep 4 - "The Detonators"] Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck on a black screen after returning to Blackrock Penitentiary with the Explosives.
- [Ep 4 - "The Detonators"] Fixed an issue where an unintended steam effect could occur after closing the third valve in the Mines.
SWITCH
- [UI] Updated the Main menu to the latest version for PERILOUS CONSTRAINT.
- Please note that the 1.99 update is not yet available for Switch, but we will provide an update as soon as one is available.
Changed files in this update