Hotfix 1.2.1 - Preparing for the snow?

Hello Passengers!

This patch contain not much content, but rather prepares for loads of content next week. Stay tuned!

Invisible Walls

Prepared for upcoming Patch releases.

Fixed some floating objects in the restaurant level.

Fixed some localization errors.

Achievements: Some achievements are not unlocked due to an error on the backend. We are working on a fix that will be ready in less than a week that will unlock the achievements if you have passed the criteria for them.. Sorry for the inconvenience that this has caused. The achievements that are affected are the following:

_

Welcome to the Jungle

Free Sandwich when you get ten

Welcome to the Jungle

IT Specialist

_

Thanks so much for reading!

Join the discussion on our [discord here](www.discord.gg/fct) and of course... add the game to your library, or wishlist, right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/953880/First_Class_Trouble