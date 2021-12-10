 Skip to content

First Class Trouble update for 10 December 2021

Hotfix 1.2.1 - Preparing for the snow?

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Passengers!

This patch contain not much content, but rather prepares for loads of content next week. Stay tuned!

  • Invisible Walls

  • Prepared for upcoming Patch releases.

  • Fixed some floating objects in the restaurant level.
  • Fixed some localization errors.

Achievements: Some achievements are not unlocked due to an error on the backend. We are working on a fix that will be ready in less than a week that will unlock the achievements if you have passed the criteria for them.. Sorry for the inconvenience that this has caused. The achievements that are affected are the following:

  • Welcome to the Jungle
  • Free Sandwich when you get ten
  • IT Specialist

Thanks so much for reading!

Join the discussion on our [discord here](www.discord.gg/fct) and of course... add the game to your library, or wishlist, right now!

Get the game here right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/953880/First_Class_Trouble

