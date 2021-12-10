Hotfix 1.2.1 - Preparing for the snow?

Hello Passengers!
This patch contain not much content, but rather prepares for loads of content next week. Stay tuned!
- Invisible Walls
- Prepared for upcoming Patch releases.
- Fixed some floating objects in the restaurant level.
- Fixed some localization errors.
Achievements: Some achievements are not unlocked due to an error on the backend. We are working on a fix that will be ready in less than a week that will unlock the achievements if you have passed the criteria for them.. Sorry for the inconvenience that this has caused. The achievements that are affected are the following:
- Welcome to the Jungle
- Free Sandwich when you get ten
- IT Specialist
Thanks so much for reading!
