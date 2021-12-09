 Skip to content

The 100-Player Twitch Chat Party Pack update for 9 December 2021

Stronger language support, better rules

Share · View all patches · Build 7858271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

More changes are happening and I'm excited to share the progress I've made with you!

With all the players coming in from outside the US, I have started prioritizing translations for French, Korean, and Spanish. Only the beginning connection process is fully translated, and the game now asks you for your language and remembers this for the next time you log in.

Also, for Minesweeper Extreme: 100, I added a website with the full rules and animated gifs, so that people can figure things out faster. It's located here: https://www.boardgamefightclub.com/minesweeper-extreme-100-rules/ These rules will be posted by the BoardGameFightClub bot when you open the game.

I was also able to track down a miserable bug that was messing with the Twitch chat connection. It's not 100% solved, but the Twitch connection is way more likely to succeed now. Turns out when you click a button in GameMaker Studio, it keeps clicking it rapidly until the button dies, so my code was opening like 5 connections to Twitch at the same time which causes chaos. That's all better and I still have one last thing to track down before it's solved for good (hopefully).

Latest changes in version 0.48:

  • Added language options and translations for the connection process
  • Language settings are remembered
  • A new webpage for rules has been added
  • Twitch connection is more likely to not fail
  • Code cleanup

As always, I love to get feedback, and let me know how I can make the game better for your stream.

That's all for now and I hope you enjoy the latest update!

All the best!

-Jaime

