Patch Update 31.1

Thanks for all the great feedback so far on the Energized update. With that update out the door, I’ll be focusing on some smaller updates. These updates will tweak, change and fix various aspects of the game.

The Energized update was originally intended to include the new mission system and the first chapter of story missions. The mission system and the story missions are still being worked on and will be coming in a future update.

UI Tweaks



The section buttons and global inventory have undergone some minor changes to make things a bit more compact. Further tweaks to global inventory are planned in future updates.

This update also contains some additional tweaks and a bunch of fixes. Check out the release notes below for the full list.

Release Notes

Changes

Facility management section buttons going down the left side of the screen now show horizontally from the top left corner

Facility management windows now take up the full screen

Minor update to the look of the HUD inventory

HUD inventory now defaults to not showing item categories

HUD inventory now defaults to not showing items with zero quantity

HUD inventory now shows category icons

Bio-refiner renamed to Bio Refiner

Ore Smeltery renamed to Ore Smelter

Arcade Cabinet, Punching Bag, Treadmill and Reading Station now have an equipment slot

Data Server now has an equipment slot

Fixes