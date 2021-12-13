Share · View all patches · Build 7857959 · Last edited 13 December 2021 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey Spiritfarers, it's finally here!

The Jackie & Daria Update is out today, and with it, an announcement! 👀

Last year, I shared a roadmap of our plans for 2021 and, now that the third and final update is available, we'll officially be sailing away from Spiritfarer... so join me in welcoming Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition.

In the spirit of the game, we decided to celebrate this departure from the project by re-releasing it under a new and, most of all, complete Edition.

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition is a free update for the base game that contains all previous content updates as well as our last: the Jackie & Daria Update!

Now without further ado, let's navigate through our last content update.

Jackie, the Hyena & Daria, the Bat

Meet Jackie & Daria, the two new spirits joining Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition.

Jackie the Hyena is a fun, albeit vulgar, caretaker of the Overbrook health institute, a broken down hospital.

Daria the Bat, on the other hand, is one of his most notable patient, due to her being prone to very erratic behaviors.

Curious to see them in action? Check out the trailer 👀

The Jackie & Daria Update is the biggest update we've released, with two additional spirits, a new island and a brand new event to experience!

After uncovering the Mist near Oxbury, you'll receive a letter from Jackie asking for help at Overbrook. You'll be working towards improving the living condition of the patients by using a mystical Vending Machine, then going on a musical journey in Daria's subconscious through her Mind Palace.

New content:

New Spirits: Jackie, the Hyena & Daria, the Bat

New Island: Overbrook

New Event: Mind Palace

New station upgrade: Beehive

Sweet new recipes!

New Ovebrook-related shenanigans!

Quality of Life Improvement:

Player Manual: Read all previously received hints, tips & tricks for Spiritfarer, from inside your Pause Menu!

Narrative Tweaks:

The last two Figureheads each cost 1 extra flower.

Meetings with [spoiler]Hades[/spoiler] now occur at 1/5/9 spirits released, from 1/4/8.

Multiple achievements got updated requirements: Spiritfared Achievement now requires 13 Spirits Released to complete, up from 11. Upgraded all buildings (added Jackie's house) Mood related achievements: All Spirit Ecstatic, 5 Ecstatic Spirits & Any Spirit (added Jackie & Daria to requirements or potential spirits) All Collections Collected (updated with new recipes)



And lots of bug fixes! Click here to read the full list of changes!

Hope you'll enjoy the Jackie & Daria Update as well as the completed world of Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition!

Thanks for reading and have a wonderful day!

Cheers,

Med @ Thunder Lotus

