'Tis the Treason - Project Winter December Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7857622 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Stabby Holidays Survivors!

'Tis the season for Treason! You will notice the cabin has some holiday cheer sprinkled over it - brought to you by the Project Winter elves!

This update is filled with a bunch of presents that we’re excited to share with you! We’ve added an in-game friends list, traitor ability items, and additions to custom modes including custom Blackout! Plus some other extra goodies and bug fixes!

Our Holiday event will also be extra special this year - stay tuned for more info when it starts on December 20th!

PS. We know you’ve heard of Christmas in July… but have you heard of Summer in December? Our new store items will have you feelin’ sun-sational in the Project Winter Wonderland this holiday season! Available at approximately 3:00PM EST

NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:

An in-game friends list is now available.

Players can send friend requests to or block players they’ve recently played with.

Players can send game invites to their friends.

Players you have blocked cannot join lobbies you host.

If someone you’ve blocked joins a lobby that you’re in (and aren’t hosting), they are automatically muted.

Traitor airdrop abilities have been changed to items.

Two of these items are available in every traitor airdrop.

Traitors can also craft these items using traitor credits at the cabin crafting table.

In addition to the original Radio Jammer, Second Objective Locator, Remote Sabotager, and Global Exile Remote items, two new craftable traitor items have been added:

Solar Pulse, which causes a Solar Flare event.

Hysterical Gas, which causes a Mass Hysteria event.

The Remote Sabotager always sabotages the first objective.

New options have been added to custom games.

Past roles Soldier, Medic, Scientist, Innocent, Traitor Medic, Traitor Scientist, Traitor Hacker, and Saboteur have been added as role options.

An option has been added to disable purchasing items from crates with traitor credits.

An option has been added to disable the Hackers being able to hack the truth serum lab.

An option has been added to disable all visible player names at the start of a match.

An option has been added to allow disabling ghost abilities, including the ability for ghosts to pick up and put down items.

An option has been added that causes possible second objective locations to show have beacons to all players similar to the first objective beacon.

Players can more easily see the settings of a custom game lobby without joining it.

An abbreviated list of settings is visible on the left side of the lobby list.

Players can press the “Custom Settings” button on a lobby’s list entry to see all the settings

Players can now create custom Blackout games.

All options available in standard custom games are available in custom Blackout games, except for map and first objective selection.

Two presets are available by default for custom Blackout matches, the Monster Mishmash and Whispers in the Wind.

[Blackout] Traitors can now sabotage hatches in Blackout matches.

Sabotaging a hatch sends the next player who uses it to a random location on the map.

[Blackout] If a whisperer attempts to use their ability while no player is in their radius, the ability does not get used and does not expend the charge.

New player tips for the dig site objective have been improved.

Proximity text for cipher bunkers shows the position of the number inside.

Numbers entered into the cipher objective persist after the console is closed.

These numbers are visible to and able to be edited by any other players who access the objective.

Tool skins are now paired with the outfit that you equip those tools on.

The color of the “Master of Deceit” commendation icon has been changed to black

Steam invites now have to input passwords if the lobby is password protected

Added in the statistics for “Survivor Kills” and “Traitor Kills”

BALANCE CHANGES:

Ghost freeze no longer interrupts interactions

[Blackout] Central hatches in Blackout that can be accessed by all players require the first objective to be fixed before players can use them.

Scouts, yetis, and traitors can travel through these hatches before the first objective is fixed, but it takes them a longer time to do so.

[Blackout] When a demon breaks a survivor’s rosary, the demon is temporarily stunned.

[Blackout] When a whisperer breaks a rosary, the survivor holding the rosary is temporarily stunned.

Truth serums can no longer be used on clones.

The truth serum lab cannot be opened by anyone until the first objective has been completed.

The “sabotage” option is added back to truth serum lab consoles

The “use, and wolf trap” sabotage is free if another player is on a bunker console at the time of its use.

Armory now spawns with one terminal in Practice Mode

Removed the tranq gun from “No Damage with Ranged Weapons” objective as it deals no damage

BUG FIXES:

[Switch] Fixed issue where Joy Cons would lose function when reattached to console after exiting a match.

[PS4] Fixed issue where occasionally PS4 players would not have first objective task and are unable to repair the objective in a game hosted by a PC player

Fixed issue where players who have crossplay disabled could join a crossplay enabled lobby when invited to the lobby by another player on the same platform as them

Fixed issue where abnormal unicode characters in text chat causes heavy lag spikes and crashes

[Controller] Fixed custom setting presets buttons not scrolling when a button is selected via controller.

Fixed and updated the navigation on the Progression tab

Fixed issue where players are able to rotate avatar in sub menus with settings open

Fixed issue where players can get stuck behind a table in the Hydro Power Station after stepping on a landmine

[Deep Woods] Fixed issue where moose occasionally get stuck at the edge of the water outside the cabin

[Deep Woods] Fixed bug where user could place fire kits in the water next to the cabin

[Deep Woods] Fixed issue where polar bear can be pushed into a wall and become stuck after chasing you to the eastern rocks near its cave

[Blackout] Fixed issue where signpost appears to be floating in the air

[Blackout] Fixed issue where traitor crates spawn very close to each other

[Gondola Map] Moved traitor hatch that was under stairs to avoid collision

[Deep Woods] Fixed area behind the map in front of cabin

[Deep Woods] Fixed animals falling through the bridge to the Submarine escape

[Deep Woods] Fixed collision issues on cliffs and collider issues in water

[Deep Woods] Fixed power lines colliding with cliffs

[Deep Woods] Fixed issues where the survivor box spawns inside the map

[Basic Mode Map] Fixed issues where rocks would float

Fixed issues with traitor crate spawns causing them to spawn in unreachable spots

Fixed issues with cloning chamber camera in Truth Serum Lab

Fixed issues with game crashing when a Scientist interacts with the Lazarus machine console on a Custom Mode match

Fixed issue where Hacker’s ability seems to take longer to recharge than stated time

[Switch] Fixed issue where game crashes randomly while on the main menu or a sub-screen

[Fixed] Removed a call responsible for spamming re-trying the photon connection right after a disconnect.

[PS4] Multiple fixes involving connection loss on the Play menu

[PS4] Fixed possibility of getting stuck on Practice Mode setup screen if a connection error occurred after choosing Start.

[PS4] Fixed issue where the connection to the server repeatedly fails

[PS4] Fixed issue where Control UI overlaps on the bottom of the game screen when playing in Russian and using any role with an active ability

[PS4] Fixed issue where Project Winter logo extends slightly beyond the UI on the “Controller disconnected” message when the language is set to Swedish

Fixed issue where some players occasionally did not have a first objective task

Fixed issue after the bridge was sabotaged the gate was still preventing them from crossing

Fixed issue where opening crates defaults back to the first crate in the stack and causes players to sometimes open the wrong crate.

[Xbox] Fixed issue where users are unable to scroll and open the roles drop menus using a controller on the Custom Game Settings menu in-game

[Controller] Fixed issues where presets become inaccessible after copying the custom settings in a custom game lobby

[Xbox] Fixed issue where Custom only traitor roles will set the player to a basic traitor in a custom match

[Xbox] Fixed issue where recommended presets will only translate one time in the Custom Settings menu

Fixed issue where Roles UI caused crashes in normal games

Fixed issue where Uncensored name appears briefly in player list when joining lobby

Fixed issue where player becomes stuck in the Cipher Station menu

Fixed bonus objective "Survive without doing damage or harvesting resources with ranged weapons" to include harvesting resources

Fixed issue where players can circumvent the lockout timer after leaving match by using quick match feature

Fixed issue where the warmth given by the Hot Springs and Crater are different values

Fixed issue where an Username containing profanity is left uncensored after hosting a single player Lobby

Fixed issue where long usernames are not fully displayed on the loading screen or match over screen

Fixed issue where the “Requires DLC” text does not fit within its box in some languages

Fixed issue where task objective panel was going off screen

[Xbox] Fixed issue where “Matches Left Early” is not updating on character Profile

[Xbox] Fixed issue where Custom settings menu appears in game if viewing at the time the game is started

Also fixed case where it could remain on screen if left open when a disconnect occurs and transitioning back to the main menu

[Xbox] Fixed Progression badges not appearing

Fixed edge case where bonus objective UI would not update text to reflect a language change

[Xbox] Fixed issue where game will stay on the match load screen if PS4 or Switch users are in the lobby

[Xbox] Fixed issue where you are unable to control the player if the controller disconnects with ingame menu open.

[Controller] Fixed issue where pop-up buttons appear incorrectly when recycling items

NEW COSMETICS TO EARN

New store items available at approximately 3:00PM EST

Keep your feedback coming!

As always, we are listening and we encourage everyone to leave feedback in our community [Discord](discord.gg/projectwinter) in the #suggestions channel.

Stay tuned for more updates in the future, and thank you for your continued support!