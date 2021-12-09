Playing-With-Fire: Update v1.5 (Public Testing)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

PLAYING WITH FIRE BRANCH ONLY!



HERE WE GO! It's v1.5 time, Renegades! Thank you so much for your patience!

As a special gift to you legacy players, we've got a new batch of content specifically for those of you who have beaten the game a bunch of times! In addition, there's also a long-requested feature: being able to recruit Progeny mid-run.

Oh, and a new hero! Actually, yeah, this is a massive update!

You may have seen we're releasing it to the wild next week, but in the meantime, go nuts! As always, we'd love for you to give any feedback (and, of course, bug reports!) to our discord! Come say hi!

Thanks again, Playing-With-Fire-ers!

Improvements & Fixes



• New secret ending specifically for legacy players!

• Finish the game with a squad made up ENTIRELY of heroes whose overseer counterparts have been defeated, and you'll have the chance to enter the Imperium home dimension and bring the fight to them!

• By successfully defeating the Imperium in their home dimension, you'll unlock a special hero: the Dark Paragon

• For this purpose, you'll notice new insignias on the Squad Selection Screen and recruitment screens indicating who has and hasn't had their overseer counterpart defeated.

• To do this, you first need to help Professor Zurek decode a mysterious new Imperium Dimension transmission by securing Imperium cryptography devices. To find out more, you'll just need to play!

• Be sure to join our Playing-With-Fire discord to give feedback. We'll be paying lots of attention over the next week!

• Also, mid-run hero recruitment has been opened up to progeny as well!

Bug Reporting



If you are running into issues, you can submit a bug report here:

www.rawfury.com/support

Extra things that will help us fix these pesky bugs:

Screenshots

Detailed step by step instructions on how to reproduce the bug

Your save files (PC only) using CTRL-F12 before or at the moment the bug has occurred. Doing so will create a folder on your desktop called "SR_Bug_Report" that contains your save files and output logs which we can then use to debug the issue.

Thanks for your support!