Grenade Stuff

- Added grenade-grenade and banana grenade
- Tweaked throw trajectory
- Added an option to throw further (jump, jump + back (quick))
- Tweaked hitboxes of a few enemies (Shroom and Hedgehog) to make them easier to hit
- Fixed some UI issues
Currently all nades are always unlocked and cost 10 ammo to use. This will change, but I'm still figuring out the best way to do it.
Some Grenade Ammo Ideas
-
Could use same ammo as ranged weapons (different costs depending on power)
-
Nades could use separate ammo
-
Nades could be recharged every stage
-
Could be unlimited, but with a cooldown
-
Nade ammo could be purchasable*
-
Regarding the last idea... I think I would make it so that NPC only has different grenades in stock to avoid everyone using "the best" grenade all of the time. That could make this gameplay addition more interesting, but at a cost of having to stop at that NPC.
After running out of the nades/ammo, pig would throw some kind of silly backup throwable.
What do you think?
