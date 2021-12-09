Grenade Stuff

Added grenade-grenade and banana grenade

Tweaked throw trajectory

Added an option to throw further (jump, jump + back (quick))

Tweaked hitboxes of a few enemies (Shroom and Hedgehog) to make them easier to hit

Fixed some UI issues

Currently all nades are always unlocked and cost 10 ammo to use. This will change, but I'm still figuring out the best way to do it.

Some Grenade Ammo Ideas

Could use same ammo as ranged weapons (different costs depending on power)

Nades could use separate ammo

Nades could be recharged every stage

Could be unlimited, but with a cooldown

Nade ammo could be purchasable*

Regarding the last idea... I think I would make it so that NPC only has different grenades in stock to avoid everyone using "the best" grenade all of the time. That could make this gameplay addition more interesting, but at a cost of having to stop at that NPC.

After running out of the nades/ammo, pig would throw some kind of silly backup throwable.

What do you think?