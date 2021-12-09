WORKBENCH UPGRADES update!

This update is a bit of a continuation from the previous one where we introduced the workbench. Now that workbench has additional things you can do - cannon upgrades! Go have a look what's currently available and feel free to suggest new ones if you got any.
This needs its own mention - yes, there's no more respawning battles. Believe me it wasn't a feature meant to annoy anyone, but it surely got some people upset. The original intent of this was to have a risk/reward aspect when going back to already visited rooms. Needless to say it was either poorly executed or a bad idea in the first place. Nevertheless, there's safer travels now.
As you can see the balance and bugfixes continue. This sometimes feels like a game of whack-a-mole, but as long as it's better than the previous version then we're heading in the right direction!
The next update will likely land sometime in January given the upcoming holidays.
- Any issues or bugs encountered while playing can be reported in this thread: Tunnel of Doom | Bug Reports
- If you would like to leave some feedback, go ahead and drop it here: Tunnel of Doom | Game Feedback
A huge thank you to everyone who has supported the game on launch. And if you enjoy Tunnel of Doom, please consider leaving a user review. Every review really helps!
Full v. 1.3 changes:
[General] Workbench now has some useful upgrades for cannons
[General] No more respawning battles (battles in already visited rooms)
[AI] Enemies will roam about less
[AI] Spider aim is a bit better towards enemies
[SFX] Reduced the volume level of some of the background sounds
[GUI] Added number of incoming enemies to the "Battle Stage" title card
[GUI] Workbench will show how many cannons are broken and how many upgrades there are without interacting with it
[GUI] Workbench has some graphical updates
[Balance] "Shadow" enemy is unaffected by cannon ammunition
[Balance] Better odds of loot from locked lockers than open lockers
[Balance] Decreased odds of getting extra hearts and perks from wishing well
[Balance] Decreased odds of getting extra hearts from crates
[Balance] Decreased odds of getting a heart from spiders
[Balance] Decreased odds of getting coins from enemies
[Balance] Decreased odds of getting coins and hearts from bats
[Balance] Rats are slightly faster when running to their holes
[Balance] Level 1 starting enemies increased by one (from 2 to 3)
[Perk] Removed "Safe Traveler" perk (no longer needed)
[Perk] Added "Smithy" perk: 15% off from workbench repairs and upgrades
[Bug] Doomed Story: starting perks "Healthy" and "Fast Metabolism" were not applied properly
[Bug] Build mode placement tool could get misaligned when changing from mouse to gamepad control
[Bug] Rat could sometimes run and fall into holes after battle
[Bug] Rat hole is visible on top of opened locker
[Bug] Vrem's top part of the throne had corners that looked like you couldn't build there
[Bug] Perk: "Agile" had a 50% dodge chance (instead of 25%) against enemy projectiles
[Bug] "Cover all holes" feature did not cover holes that were under the currently selected hole cover
[Bug] Enemy projectiles did not hit the large hole fence even if targeted
[Bug] On rare occasion the rock cannon would not shoot at all
[Bug] Sometimes the glass cannon fired at nothing
