Tunnel of Doom update for 9 December 2021

WORKBENCH UPGRADES update!

Tunnel of Doom update for 9 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is a bit of a continuation from the previous one where we introduced the workbench. Now that workbench has additional things you can do - cannon upgrades! Go have a look what's currently available and feel free to suggest new ones if you got any.

This needs its own mention - yes, there's no more respawning battles. Believe me it wasn't a feature meant to annoy anyone, but it surely got some people upset. The original intent of this was to have a risk/reward aspect when going back to already visited rooms. Needless to say it was either poorly executed or a bad idea in the first place. Nevertheless, there's safer travels now.

As you can see the balance and bugfixes continue. This sometimes feels like a game of whack-a-mole, but as long as it's better than the previous version then we're heading in the right direction!

The next update will likely land sometime in January given the upcoming holidays.

A huge thank you to everyone who has supported the game on launch. And if you enjoy Tunnel of Doom, please consider leaving a user review. Every review really helps!

Full v. 1.3 changes:

[General] Workbench now has some useful upgrades for cannons

[General] No more respawning battles (battles in already visited rooms)

[AI] Enemies will roam about less

[AI] Spider aim is a bit better towards enemies

[SFX] Reduced the volume level of some of the background sounds

[GUI] Added number of incoming enemies to the "Battle Stage" title card

[GUI] Workbench will show how many cannons are broken and how many upgrades there are without interacting with it

[GUI] Workbench has some graphical updates

[Balance] "Shadow" enemy is unaffected by cannon ammunition

[Balance] Better odds of loot from locked lockers than open lockers

[Balance] Decreased odds of getting extra hearts and perks from wishing well

[Balance] Decreased odds of getting extra hearts from crates

[Balance] Decreased odds of getting a heart from spiders

[Balance] Decreased odds of getting coins from enemies

[Balance] Decreased odds of getting coins and hearts from bats

[Balance] Rats are slightly faster when running to their holes

[Balance] Level 1 starting enemies increased by one (from 2 to 3)

[Perk] Removed "Safe Traveler" perk (no longer needed)

[Perk] Added "Smithy" perk: 15% off from workbench repairs and upgrades

[Bug] Doomed Story: starting perks "Healthy" and "Fast Metabolism" were not applied properly

[Bug] Build mode placement tool could get misaligned when changing from mouse to gamepad control

[Bug] Rat could sometimes run and fall into holes after battle

[Bug] Rat hole is visible on top of opened locker

[Bug] Vrem's top part of the throne had corners that looked like you couldn't build there

[Bug] Perk: "Agile" had a 50% dodge chance (instead of 25%) against enemy projectiles

[Bug] "Cover all holes" feature did not cover holes that were under the currently selected hole cover

[Bug] Enemy projectiles did not hit the large hole fence even if targeted

[Bug] On rare occasion the rock cannon would not shoot at all

[Bug] Sometimes the glass cannon fired at nothing

