WORKBENCH UPGRADES update!

This update is a bit of a continuation from the previous one where we introduced the workbench. Now that workbench has additional things you can do - cannon upgrades! Go have a look what's currently available and feel free to suggest new ones if you got any.

This needs its own mention - yes, there's no more respawning battles. Believe me it wasn't a feature meant to annoy anyone, but it surely got some people upset. The original intent of this was to have a risk/reward aspect when going back to already visited rooms. Needless to say it was either poorly executed or a bad idea in the first place. Nevertheless, there's safer travels now.

As you can see the balance and bugfixes continue. This sometimes feels like a game of whack-a-mole, but as long as it's better than the previous version then we're heading in the right direction!

The next update will likely land sometime in January given the upcoming holidays.

Any issues or bugs encountered while playing can be reported in this thread: Tunnel of Doom | Bug Reports

If you would like to leave some feedback, go ahead and drop it here: Tunnel of Doom | Game Feedback

A huge thank you to everyone who has supported the game on launch. And if you enjoy Tunnel of Doom, please consider leaving a user review. Every review really helps!

Full v. 1.3 changes:

[General] Workbench now has some useful upgrades for cannons

[General] No more respawning battles (battles in already visited rooms)

[AI] Enemies will roam about less

[AI] Spider aim is a bit better towards enemies

[SFX] Reduced the volume level of some of the background sounds

[GUI] Added number of incoming enemies to the "Battle Stage" title card

[GUI] Workbench will show how many cannons are broken and how many upgrades there are without interacting with it

[GUI] Workbench has some graphical updates

[Balance] "Shadow" enemy is unaffected by cannon ammunition

[Balance] Better odds of loot from locked lockers than open lockers

[Balance] Decreased odds of getting extra hearts and perks from wishing well

[Balance] Decreased odds of getting extra hearts from crates

[Balance] Decreased odds of getting a heart from spiders

[Balance] Decreased odds of getting coins from enemies

[Balance] Decreased odds of getting coins and hearts from bats

[Balance] Rats are slightly faster when running to their holes

[Balance] Level 1 starting enemies increased by one (from 2 to 3)

[Perk] Removed "Safe Traveler" perk (no longer needed)

[Perk] Added "Smithy" perk: 15% off from workbench repairs and upgrades

[Bug] Doomed Story: starting perks "Healthy" and "Fast Metabolism" were not applied properly

[Bug] Build mode placement tool could get misaligned when changing from mouse to gamepad control

[Bug] Rat could sometimes run and fall into holes after battle

[Bug] Rat hole is visible on top of opened locker

[Bug] Vrem's top part of the throne had corners that looked like you couldn't build there

[Bug] Perk: "Agile" had a 50% dodge chance (instead of 25%) against enemy projectiles

[Bug] "Cover all holes" feature did not cover holes that were under the currently selected hole cover

[Bug] Enemy projectiles did not hit the large hole fence even if targeted

[Bug] On rare occasion the rock cannon would not shoot at all

[Bug] Sometimes the glass cannon fired at nothing