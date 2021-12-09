PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1350

Fixed shift click recognition
added temporary input blocker for batch mode
Implemented sea mine.
Added ability projectile support to player ship.
Added generic observer manager.
Added Fmod Events
event:/SFX/Ambience/Title_Screen
event:/SFX/Game/Triumph_Defeated_Boss_Stinger
updated character creation panel perks to be dynamic and display based on content declared in web tool / fixed bug causing siblings to swap continuously due to grid layout component
updated perk manager fetching and null handling
#4688 - Proposition: allow to rebind skill shortcuts and boost key (old rebinding logic cleanup)
Enabled development builds to track error details in logs
[4485] Added FMOD event for Title Screen ambience
Changed sliced sprites names of some land monsters, for better consistency when using them with Web Tools.
updated pvp game to spawn user facing the direction declared in map editor
Renamed TopKnot sliced sprites for better consistency
added update and data blockers to input manager
Sea/Dash input action null reference fix
Performance improvements for server in batch mode
Fixed error in PlayerShipEntity.Start
fixed chat text button interaction to display context menu
WIP camera bounds changes (currently disabled)
Added missing MapCameraBounds script
Fixed speech bubbles text layout issue
fixed sign shader rendering issue causing layer to not show in game
Added dark water to map editor
Improved output of the user search command ( Biome info ) /
Deactivated ZSnap for the BattleSelectionSprite to prevent the selection ring from appearing on top of enemy battlers /
Tweaks to improve fps and memory usage on the client
Edited seagull scatterer min/max distance value, nixed probability chance on module, rebuilt banks.
Added baseline LFO modulation for seagull track for Stefon.
Turned off development build for jenkins builds
Added showCastSpriteBackground bool.
Addressing Nubis-related exception
Added floating ability icons to show when allies receive a buff.
Added Sea Wind Gust effectors
Fixed some broken prefab ids
Finished fixing camera not showing bottom tiles
Switched back to .net 2.0 from 4.x
Removed FMOD cache folder
Added FMOD cache paths to ignore.conf and hidden_changes.conf
Potential fix for FMOD cache pending changes issue
Debugging Nubis Timeout Logic
Another portion performance tweaks for server in batch mode
Removed the lobby from voyages [4910]
Improving FMOD project integration
Ignoring built banks
Reverting latest FMOD changeset
Moved the FMOD Audio Project outside of the Assets folder
Added FMOD project unused folders to ignore.conf
Hurt SFX for Fishman sea monster
fixed spawning issues for pvp game
Adding audio banks back to the project
Fix for FMOD Studio Settings
FMOD settings fix
Adding Master Bank to FMOD Settings
Adding XmlIgnore attribute to spriteRef variable, PvpShopItem class
Moving Web Tools outside of Assets folder
- Removed Web Tools .meta files
Updating Web Tools files to latest version, v5.1.0
Removing FMOD Build folder from hidden_changes.conf
updated ship data system to support ship variants
Updating FMOD Cache and copying banks to Streaming Assets
- This should fix the missing banks issue when building in batchmode, using Jenkins
Removing banks from Streaming Assets.
- Banks should be copied when the game is being built.
Trying to fix FMOD integration in batch mode
Adding FMOD Cache
