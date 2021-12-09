PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1350

Share · View all patches · Build 7856976 · Last edited 9 December 2021 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Fixed shift click recognition

added temporary input blocker for batch mode

Implemented sea mine.

Added ability projectile support to player ship.

Added generic observer manager.

Added Fmod Events

event:/SFX/Ambience/Title_Screen

event:/SFX/Game/Triumph_Defeated_Boss_Stinger

updated character creation panel perks to be dynamic and display based on content declared in web tool / fixed bug causing siblings to swap continuously due to grid layout component

updated perk manager fetching and null handling

#4688 - Proposition: allow to rebind skill shortcuts and boost key (old rebinding logic cleanup)

Enabled development builds to track error details in logs

[4485] Added FMOD event for Title Screen ambience

Changed sliced sprites names of some land monsters, for better consistency when using them with Web Tools.

updated pvp game to spawn user facing the direction declared in map editor

Renamed TopKnot sliced sprites for better consistency

added update and data blockers to input manager

Sea/Dash input action null reference fix

Performance improvements for server in batch mode

Fixed error in PlayerShipEntity.Start

fixed chat text button interaction to display context menu

WIP camera bounds changes (currently disabled)

Added missing MapCameraBounds script

Fixed speech bubbles text layout issue

fixed sign shader rendering issue causing layer to not show in game

Added dark water to map editor

Improved output of the user search command ( Biome info ) /

Deactivated ZSnap for the BattleSelectionSprite to prevent the selection ring from appearing on top of enemy battlers /

Tweaks to improve fps and memory usage on the client

Edited seagull scatterer min/max distance value, nixed probability chance on module, rebuilt banks.

Added baseline LFO modulation for seagull track for Stefon.

Turned off development build for jenkins builds

Added showCastSpriteBackground bool.

Addressing Nubis-related exception

Added floating ability icons to show when allies receive a buff.

Added Sea Wind Gust effectors

Fixed some broken prefab ids

Finished fixing camera not showing bottom tiles

Switched back to .net 2.0 from 4.x

Removed FMOD cache folder

Added FMOD cache paths to ignore.conf and hidden_changes.conf

Potential fix for FMOD cache pending changes issue

Debugging Nubis Timeout Logic

Another portion performance tweaks for server in batch mode

Removed the lobby from voyages [4910]

Improving FMOD project integration

Ignoring built banks

Reverting latest FMOD changeset

Moved the FMOD Audio Project outside of the Assets folder

Added FMOD project unused folders to ignore.conf

Hurt SFX for Fishman sea monster

fixed spawning issues for pvp game

Adding audio banks back to the project

Fix for FMOD Studio Settings

FMOD settings fix

Adding Master Bank to FMOD Settings

Adding XmlIgnore attribute to spriteRef variable, PvpShopItem class

Moving Web Tools outside of Assets folder

Removed Web Tools .meta files

Updating Web Tools files to latest version, v5.1.0

Removing FMOD Build folder from hidden_changes.conf

updated ship data system to support ship variants

Updating FMOD Cache and copying banks to Streaming Assets

This should fix the missing banks issue when building in batchmode, using Jenkins

Removing banks from Streaming Assets.

Banks should be copied when the game is being built.

Trying to fix FMOD integration in batch mode

Adding FMOD Cache