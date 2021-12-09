HOT FIX!

V1.0.3

We are happy to see that you appreciate our product so much. We are working on an update that will solve any problem our users may have found including problems with Russian, French, Korean languages, problems with interaction with some game features, problems with some graphics.

We thank you for yours attention to detail and yours reports and we have taken them into consideration, in fact we have fixed the following problems:

-We have fixed all kinds of bugs in the French and Spanish languages.

-We realize that Captain Dyce's body is not the same in all scenes. We have fixed some discrepancies between game images with new renderings.

-We have added a 'back' button in the pause menu for a smoother UI(However you can press the 'backspace' key as a 'back' function).

-We recognize that in the FPS minigame there is an inconsistency with the VN regarding the location of Captain Dyce's weapon. We believed this could be a 'non-sense' fact that would not create problems in gameplay. Thanks to yours report we placed the weapon in the character's inventory and no longer collectible. We have also made the UI of the minigame more intuitive.