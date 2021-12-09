Pinball FX3 - The Big Fix

Hey Pinball Fans!

We are happy to announce that we fixed bugs in Pinball FX3 many of you have reported since the game has been released. Take a deep breath, and try to read out loud all the fixes we made! If you can ;)

Zen Originals:

Sorcerers Lair:

Fixed a camera issue in the Behind The Walls mission while playing in Portrait Mode

Fixed a Z-fighting on the overlap with the blue stones

Fixed an issue where nudging the table during skillshot could break the table

Fixed an issue where the end of the Forest Loop mode can break the table if you hit the Citadel ramp within a short time period

Additional tables:

On Epic Quest, we fixed an issue where Game Over was triggered during multiball along with minor localization corrections

Fixed the bonus multiplier on Adventure Land

Fixed an issue in the Doppelganger mission where players could get stuck after nudging the table on Paranormal

Fixed an issue where the ball could be launched to the drain from the Romulus hole

Williams Pinball tables:

Please note that due to the nature of some updates your saved game states will be no longer available on the following tables:

Theatre of Magic™

Road Show™

Dr. Dude and his Excellent Ray™

No Good Gofers™

Corrected the spin disc behavior on Safe Cracker™

Fixed an issue where the ball can get stuck at the entrance to the dual Ferris Wheels on Hurricane™

Fixed entry gate issue along with some typos on Road Show™

On White Water™, we fixed the camera zoom issue during multiball and made adjustments to the Insanity Ramp

Fixed an issue where the balls get stuck in the kickers on Party Zone™

Corrected typo issues on No Good Gofers™

Star Wars Pinball tables:

On Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, we fixed a bug in Scene 3 where the game could stuck, breaking the playthrough along with other gfx issue fixes

Fixed an issue with Smuggler Multiball to prevent unfair ball loss on Calrissian Chronicles

On the Darth Vader table, the maxed-out multiplier gives a score reward in one ball challenge

Marvel Pinball tables:

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck during the Wizard mode with no balls on the playfield on Marvel’s The Avengers table

The Doctor Strange table was tweaked so the ball is less likely to drain so many times on the outlanes

Fixed a TILT issue with Mandarin Flame Blast during challenge modes on the Iron Man table

On the Wolverine table, we made adjustments where ramp shots didn’t not progress Combo perk

Others:

Fixed an issue where the ball could get stuck in the bumpers on Alien vs. Predator Pinball

On the Doom table, we fixed an issue where the music doesn't change during Hotseat mode, We also improved the flasher clips and fixed a nudge issue with the weapon selector

Fixed camera view orders on Jaws to match the other tables on Steam

Thank you very much to all for your patience especially to those who contributed to this patch by reporting these bugs. If you would still notice issues or bugs on any of our tables, don’t hesitate to report it in the dedicated channel or message us directly at support@zenstudios.com. We will be back soon with news on other platforms! ;)