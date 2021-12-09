12/10 Update notice of soul dossier

Dear Agent,
The update is expected to take 180 minutes at 9:00am (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on 12/10. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
[New features]
New agent on board: Nalanlian Dance
The Nalanlian is a very flexible agent. Learned to dance since childhood, light body, in the battlefield can play the limits of the body, will hate spirit to play in applause
New season starts: S1· Ling Xiao
To officially start S1 season, click the "segment button" at the top of the game to enter S1 season interface. The S0 season bonus acquisition screen will also be closed.
S1 Awards: Night Law - Red Dragon Robe (set), Torture Heaven - Wild Land (Set), Yu Ji - Blood Curse Blade (Weapon), Ho Ruo-Yao - Angel Baby (Back)
Benefits: Weekly free role update
This week free experience role, agent camp: Proud wind, Qin Qiang, Night luo, Wu Qi zhi, Manlin, Ge Yongming
Simulated hate spirit camp: eight feet adults, Nie Xiaoqian, ladle madman
Other features Added
- New in the Clan Store: One day experience card for characters (Manlin, Shang Xiang, Yan Chixia, Qin Qiang, Ladle Maniac, Xiao Stiff), Peng Gang - Cyberpunk (shoes), Night Luo - Heart Stealer (Top), Qin Qiang - Explorer (bottom), Luo Fang - Sports Mood (shoes), Jia Hui - Drunk (top), Qing Hong - Horn Glasses (front)
Function optimization
- This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull
New fitting rooms
Theme Treasure Box: Eight feet - Demon (Set)
Selected Treasure Box: Nalanlian Dance - Jade Cut Silver Set
Mall: Nalanlian dance - Red fei Cui dance series, He Ruoyao - locomotive wind · Cold series
The problem to repair
- Fixed an issue where the night vision instrument would not take effect when using a sliding shovel when picking up the night vision instrument for the second time after being discarded by psychic
- Fixed an issue where agent He Ruoyao used jump while using main star skills in the large classroom of school MAP B, causing the model position to be abnormal
- Fixed an issue where ghost ghost Yang Qilang used a skill to attack Ghost Ghost, which would cause ghost ghost to drop and have Yang Qilang's gun, but ghost ghost could move
- Fixed an issue where soulscouts wearing a jade shield would not gain mana when simulating a vengeful spirit attack
- Fixed an issue where she could not gain spirit value when attacking agent Jia Hui, who had started seven kills in the main star
- Fixed the problem of interactive prompts between simulated evil spirits and eyes
- Fixed an issue with the special effects display of the costume's Spirit Of The Lord - Lightsaber · Purple Magic Zun (Back)
- Fixed an issue where nie Xiaoqian could reset the cooldown of three skills by canceling the cast of realm skill ghost lights
- Fixed an issue where spydetective would play the blocking animation if the element fragment was still in his hand after pressing the "E" key to close the array
- Fixed an issue that caused the player to move abnormally on the school A map
- Fixed an issue that caused the spider to move abnormally on the school A map
Changed depots in test branch