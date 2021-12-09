12/10 Update notice of soul dossier

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Agent,

The update is expected to take 180 minutes at 9:00am (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on 12/10. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000

[New features]

New agent on board: Nalanlian Dance

The Nalanlian is a very flexible agent. Learned to dance since childhood, light body, in the battlefield can play the limits of the body, will hate spirit to play in applause

New season starts: S1· Ling Xiao

To officially start S1 season, click the "segment button" at the top of the game to enter S1 season interface. The S0 season bonus acquisition screen will also be closed.

S1 Awards: Night Law - Red Dragon Robe (set), Torture Heaven - Wild Land (Set), Yu Ji - Blood Curse Blade (Weapon), Ho Ruo-Yao - Angel Baby (Back)



Benefits: Weekly free role update

This week free experience role, agent camp: Proud wind, Qin Qiang, Night luo, Wu Qi zhi, Manlin, Ge Yongming

Simulated hate spirit camp: eight feet adults, Nie Xiaoqian, ladle madman

Other features Added

New in the Clan Store: One day experience card for characters (Manlin, Shang Xiang, Yan Chixia, Qin Qiang, Ladle Maniac, Xiao Stiff), Peng Gang - Cyberpunk (shoes), Night Luo - Heart Stealer (Top), Qin Qiang - Explorer (bottom), Luo Fang - Sports Mood (shoes), Jia Hui - Drunk (top), Qing Hong - Horn Glasses (front)

Function optimization

This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull

New fitting rooms

Theme Treasure Box: Eight feet - Demon (Set)

Selected Treasure Box: Nalanlian Dance - Jade Cut Silver Set

Mall: Nalanlian dance - Red fei Cui dance series, He Ruoyao - locomotive wind · Cold series

The problem to repair