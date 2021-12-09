KOTOVOD Worker #44: New Cat Gate, More Holiday-Related Goodness



It is widely known, that KOTOVOD was created for establishing Catopia and bring eternal happiness and abundance to the feline race. This goal, however, cannot be achieved without generating profit: researchers need money for food and their researching stuff, so keep those catstomers coming!

Which is exactly why the new Advertising Cat Gate is now available for research and crafting at KOTOVOD! It is powered with early XX-century primitive marketing technique, where tempting images of goods were shown to random web users. There's no fine targeting there, but hey, it does the trick, provided that you can afford to spend money on it! And cats don't have anything to do anyway, so they'd probably fall for those banners, out of boredom at least. And this will help YOU, the engineer, pushing the feline science forward! Glory to KOTOVOD!

In other news...

Version 0.10.52 Released

New Advertising Cat Gate added to the early stage of the game. They can spawn cats looking for specific item of your choosing

Research costs and order on the Tree have been slightly rebalanced

Final Milestone requires more points to be unlocked

Minor Milestones now require certain major Milestones, in addition to certain technology research, in order to be unlocked

Raft tile cannot be removed if the player is standing on it

UI/UX improvements

Bug fixes

Optimization

More Holiday art!

