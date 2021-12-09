FURRY SHADES OF GAY 2 - OUT NOW!

Hello there, friends!

THE TIME HAS COME!

Go grab yourself a copy of Furry Shades Of Gay 2, because it's out NOW! I'm so excited!

5 NEW STORIES!

Meet new heroes - old friends hiding their feelings, a young one having fun with his boyfriend on the misterious fair, join the fennec on his adventure in the snake pit; learn a couple new moves with the guys from the gym and see how the professionals work undercover!

EVERYTHING YOU LOVE IS BACK AGAIN!

This time playing the game is more fun - the stories are more diverse, the puzzles have become funnier to solve, and the sex scenes will bring you lots of joy, I promise! Take lots of tissues with you - our animators worked hard to bring you the hottest animations, and it's finally time for you to see them!

DON'T HESITATE!

If you're here for the first time, Furry Shades Of Gay 2 is a good place to start with our games - you won't miss out on anything, unless you're a fan of playing the games in order, we're sure, this one will make you sweat.

WE DIDN'T FORGET ABOUT THE RAFFLE!

The winners have been chosen already, congratulations to those who've won the gift cards and keys to Furry Shades Of Gay 2!

ːls_cash_moneyː$50 gift card winner:

morgenctg

ːls_cash_moneyː$10 gift cards winners:

sft

jonathangp65

FuzzyOso

Niria

CUBANO🎮PLAY

We also congratulate those who've won other prizesːls_heartː! Thanks in participating in our little raffle, here's to many more in the future!

We're so happy to finally bring you our new game, it's such a pleasure to see you all gather for our releases, we appreciate your support and endless love. Each of us worked hard for this one, and I'm sure you'll like Furry Shades Of Gay 2 as much, as you loved the first part.

Okay, it's time to go and play, enjoy the game and don't forget, that we're always open for the feedback!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1724050/Furry_Shades_of_Gay_2_A_Shade_Gayer__Love_Stories_Episodes/

Can't wait to see what you think of the new heroes.

All my love,

Shane