Salsa DLC enters Beta!

A group of select beta testers have received the invitation, but that's not all!

Season Pass owners can test Salsa as well!

Every owner of the Season Pass can opt in to test Salsa DLC by choosing Enable Beta Content from the options menu!

Just tick the checkbox and test away. Do remember to send us feedback. And bare in mind - Salsa DLC is in Beta. This means errors, bugs and inconsistencies may occur. We aim to find and correct all of them before the official release of the DLC.

Trade away!