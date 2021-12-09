Seasonal Greetings!

In the season's spirit, we send you our sincerest appreciation for the support you have awarded us with brand new content. Ho ho ho!

MIRVIN BACKGROUND STORY

It was all smoke and mirrors. They knew, now access the background of MIRVIN from the Main menu and find out how it all began. And what about the Soviets? Well... He might not reveal it all in the first conversation, but try a second time and you might find him more inclined.

Find secret codes hidden all over the game, and in this message, decrypt them with the key and the FALCON PAWNCH decoder and unlock game elements, and more.

GRAND CAMPAIGN: THE BIG PICTURE

If you’ve never played Terminal Conflict before, or you would like to learn more about how to use your terminal, this is where you should start. Discover new policies, decisions, and Cold War archive material, then duel to expand your sphere of influence over the globe.

With the in-game Encyclopedia further enhanced, explore buttons and functions in your terminal. When in doubt, contact MIRVIN by pressing the "i" button in-game! He can explain all the details about the game.

We have been busy with lots this last year and especially we wanted to highlight these five things:

A lot of new content has gone into the game with over 16 new focuses, 30+ new policies and the creation of an in-game encyclopedia to name a few.

We put in a multiplayer save system for when things are boiling over in real life and you need to take a break.

The AI underwent a good deal of improvement and tuning.

The mod system has and is undergoing improvements based on the wishes of the modding community.

The game engine underwent a major update to bring it in line with newer hardware.

With all the magnificent content rolled out this year and our weekly Terminal Thursday live streams, our growing community passed 1500+ players. A remarkable year for our team, and we couldn’t have done it without you. We wish you all the best for the season!

Enjoy your festive holidays and we will see you back here on January 5th just in time for the first Terminal Thursday in 2022!

Thank you all and Mighty Cheers!

The Tinker Toy elves at Strategy Mill

Upcoming Development

I) Updates to the Soviet Military interests system

II) Policies are getting rolled out with each new patch.

CHANGELOG

GAME

Fixed an issue for MacOS where users would incorrectly be informed to run Terminal Conflict in 32 bit setup instead of the correct 64 bit

Fixed an issue where booting up Terminal Conflict on MacOS would incorrectly give an error message regarding the Steam API library

Can now easily switch between Full-screen and Windowed mode

Screen resolution can now be adjusted in the Options menu in-game

Added full graphical support for Wide XGA 1280 x 720 pixels, Full HD 1920 x 1080, UltraWide 2560 x 1080, and Ultra-Wide 4K 3840 x 1600 resolutions.

Medium resolution (HD 1920 x 1080) is now defined as the default resolution

SEASONAL ELEMENT

TOP SECRET - Season terminal elements - ENABLED

POSTURE SELECTION

Suspended the 60 second timer when deploying influence after disarming

DLCs

Updated several graphical elements in the Flower Power, Supreme Commander and Eyes Only DLCs.

UI

Fixed an issue where the terminals would not be shown correctly in Ultra Wide resolution

Fixed text in screen resolution button

Added updated Faction buttons

OTHERS