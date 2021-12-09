Custom backgrounds and tidyng up

The new update brings many more improvements to the game! Highlights include custom backgrounds, subfolders for resources and templates to keep your packages tidy, and several control tweaks. Here's the full changelog:

• The session options now include a background setting where you can select an image to use as background. In 3D maps it will replace the sky (if it is visible on the map). Use HDRI images to get a background without stretching. Your selected background is saved in the game state.

• Object templates can now be organized in folders within packages.

• Resource files (textures, models, sounds, fonts) can now be organized in subfolders.

• You can now pick up containers and card stacks by double clicking in addition to clicking and holding

• Tweaked throwing: when only moving the cursor slightly, throw velocity is reduced. When moving quickly it is unchanged.

• Allow resizing and pinning the object library, card stack explorer, and container explorer windows

• Allow resolution scales above 100% (in the video settings) to improve image quality for fast computers.

• A new option in the video settings allows you to disable the rotation of object thumbnails (for example in the object library)

• Objects removed from a container now have the same rotation as the container

• Improved animation when dropping a card to the bottom of a stack to clearly show what happens

• TTS Importer now supports importing saved objects (in addition to workshop files and saves)

• TTS Importer now supports importing custom D6 by rearranging the image

• You can now switch your team in the player options and player color buttons show the associated team.

• When a new player joins, choose a free player slot that has a card holder instead of the first available player slot

• Ask for password when joining password protected friend's game through Steam

• Empty card holders can now be resized in-game. Maximum card sizes for the holder are adjusted accordingly.

• On-screen error messages are now a bit smaller and more readable

• Remove support to select DDS and 3DS file in the editor. The files can still be loaded so existing packages that use them won't break, but their use is discouraged because they may cause issues on future platforms.

Scripting

• Introduce dealToAllHolders parameter for Card.deal to optionally deal to all card holders even when no players are present

• Add GameWorld.getTableHeight to allow scripts to find the height of the table at different points

• Add GameObject.getSize

• Use generics in the TypeScript definitions for TextWidgetBase and its subtypes, so the TextWidgetBase are recognized to return the correct subtypes. This makes these methods more convenient for TypeScript users, it doesn't change anything in JavaScript.

Fixes

• Fix window size of zone permissions

• The size of the 3D cursor selection was slightly larger than the visual area

• Don't select objects when touching their attached UI with 3D cursor drag selection

• Fixed a crash that occurred when using empty Border widgets in multiplayer

• Model files with filenames that contained non-english characters did not work

• .obj files that were missing the newline at the end of the file were missing one triangle in-game

• Global snap points (like in Domino) weren't always working properly with the 2D or screen cursor

