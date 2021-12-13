STREETS OF RAGE 4 - GAME STABILITY PATCH

Greetings everyone,

Today, we would like to thank you all for your feedback and love since the launch of Mr. X Nightmare DLC last July. Thanks to you and your detailed feedback, our development team has been able to work on some game stability improvements.

We know you've been waiting for this stability patch for quite some time now. Today, our development team is happy to share it with you. Once again, thank you all for your help!

Here is the changelog, featuring the various fixes implemented to improve the game stability:

Fixed a rare crash in Survival, when an AI was able to take a bonus.

Fixed random crashes during loading times.

Fixed a crash in the training mode for Windows 8 users, or users using Windows 8 compatibility mode.

Fixed a crash at startup for users having accented characters in the app path.

Improved online multiplayer stability.

