Free Weekend and Holiday update Release!

Welcome, Specters and Travelers!! December 9th , 2021 - Our December holiday update comes with a bunch of new features and jobs waiting for you to explore. The Free Weekend starts From 12/9/2021 10:00 am to 12/13 10:00 am(PST), players in the world can easily download and play Fear Surrounds on Steam for free this weekend. We also offer the biggest discount since we released the game, you will get 70% off discount during the weekend!. So don’t wait and join us now!

Update Time: December 9,2021, 5:00PM PST

Update Content: New Function and New Career

Downtime: 2h

Details：

Decoration Update

New Hospital now hang up with some new decoration by unknown existence. New Tutorial

Supply with Specific New Tutorial Scene, provide the basics of the Game, after you finish the tutorial you will fully understand how to play the game in no time. Lobby Tag Team Report

Now players can report bad behavior in the lobby, you may report the same team bad behavior players, please be caution of using report function Third party Wining Rate

Now we have add the third party winning Rate, (Totally: Travelers Winning Rate/Spectre Wining Rate / Third Party Winning Rate New Career

①High Priest:

High Priest can make a soul-connection between two players. If one player is a traveler and the other one is a specter, then both players are turning to the third party. Their only goal is to kill both the other Specters and travelers.



②Thief:

Thief has the priority to choose one job from the random two occupations.

