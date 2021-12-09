Version 0.7.3 is now live!

Hi everyone! Two small things for you this week!

The first thing is that I've lowered the brightness of the grid to help the game look less visually busy (before on the left, new on the right):

You can adjust this from a slider in the Options menu to your own tastes.

The second thing is that I have added a new track button for individual units:

This allows you to set the camera to follow a specific unit so that you can keep track of them more easily.

When you use the Find Civilian tool this will also track and pin the unit.

I'm still working each week to bring you new things to stay tuned for further updates! Thanks for playing!