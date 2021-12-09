Christmas Update: EXP Boost & Unlockable Bloody Robe

With the holiday season well and truly upon us, the DEVOUR team is celebrating by giving you not one, but two festive treats! From now until 10am PST on December 27th players can collect hidden Christmas presents to unlock a special-edition bloody robe, as well as enjoying a generous EXP Boost.

To unlock this unique cosmetic, you'll need to find and collect the 30 Christmas presents hidden across all 3 of DEVOUR's maps. And yes - we're just as surprised as you that Santa kept us on his list! Once unlocked, the robe will remain available to you after the Christmas event has ended.

EXP Boost

Who said the holiday season has to be merry and bright? Take on the forces of darkness this Christmas and enjoy a massive 2x EXP boost until December 27th.

2.3.1 Changelog

Adds new bloody robe for collecting 30 Christmas presents

Enables double EXP boost until December 27th

Added a button to our official merchandise store to the main menu

Prevents climbing up to the skybox from the Farmhouse backyard

Fixed an issue where an item may get duplicated when being knocked out and disconnecting at the same time

As mentioned in our previous post, we're currently working on a new map, due for release in 2022. Keep an eye out here, and on Discord and Twitter for more details in future.

As we move towards the end of 2021, we'd like to take this opportunity to say how grateful we are for your continued support. For many around the world, the past two years have involved challenge on an unprecedented level, and it's been highly rewarding for us to see the fun and social connection that DEVOUR has given people during this time.

However you're celebrating over the next few weeks, the whole team at DEVOUR would like to wish each of you a very Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year.

