GTFO Rundown 6.0 Destination is live - get 25% off now

GTFO leaves Early Access with the release of Rundown 6.0 Destination. It’s a thrill ride packed with surprises for the players who’ve supported us over two years of development. We couldn’t have made this journey without you and we hope you enjoy the new Rundown.

For newcomers, Rundown 6.0 Destination is the ideal kickoff for life as a prisoner. It’s got it all - crippling suspense, shocking enemies, and terrifying environments where you just know bad stuff is waiting for you (because it is).

Like all Rundowns, this one challenges players with ultra-tough expeditions and introduces never-before-seen weapons and creatures. But there are all new game features we think you’ll appreciate. Here are some we’re particularly excited about:

Bots: Artificial intelligence can never substitute a human teammate, but you never want to enter the Complex with fewer than three prisoners. Now, you don’t have to. Prisoner bots - one of the most requested features - are now available to follow you through the Rundown. They’ll sneak when you sneak, gather resources, and help out when things get messy.

Checkpoints: To make GTFO a little more forgiving for new players without making it easier, we added checkpoints. With checkpoints, a whole expedition isn’t doomed by one fatal mistake. They are totally optional, though. If you want to play the game the old-fashioned way because you have a few screws loose, you can.

Player customization: The Complex isn’t a fashion runway, but we had prisoner customization in mind back in 2015 when we started developing the game. It’s satisfying to offer players ways to customize prisoners in Rundown 6.0 Destination. To start, you can unlock clothing items by completing expeditions.

To thank our existing fans and welcome new players, we’re offering 25% off right now. Your discount will be applied automatically when you buy GTFO.

As part of our community you’ll want to check out the new GTFO website, join our Discord, and follow us on social media.

This is going to be fun. Painful, but fun.