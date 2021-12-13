Update v1.4.0 patch notes

Hi everyone,

We're alive! As we recently brought Dollhouse to... another PC store platform ;), we found that there were still some things in the game that needed fixing. That's why we're bringing a one-off new patch here to the game on Steam as well!

This update focuses on fixing some nasty bugs that were still in the game. Here's a full list!

Fixed an issue where the second track "The moon is blue" was not audible in the game after track is switched

Fixed an issue where button text overlapped

Fixed an issue where death mask item in mannequin augmented in the journal, had placeholder thumbnail

Fixed an issue where equipping one or two passive abilities did not complete the 'Equip 2 abilities' quest

Fixed an issue where after respawning the flash light charge level was not full

Fixed an issue where texts got cut off on different show timing boards due to wall texture in chapter 2

Fixed an issue where player was able to assign 'Windows' and 'Num Lock' keys in the Controls Key binding section

Fixed an issue where player fails to progress further if they stabbed bodies more than the required amount in Chapter 4

Fixed an issue where burst SFX was not audible after players analyzed any game asset

Fixed an issue where ability unnecessarily got triggered if player pressed 'RT' to use Flash during gameplay

Fixed an issue where players could not pick up extracted memory from Skill share station on Chapter 6

Fixed an issue where wall texture was missing at the door present in the lost room of the 3rd Chapter

Fixed an issue where the ability points were displayed in negative value during lost room of Chapter 4

Fixed an issue where the enlighten ability unlocked more than once after progressing

If you encounter any other issues since this patch, please don't hesitate to reach out through the Steam Community Hub!

-Marten