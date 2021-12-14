Winterfest Update 2021

DEFENDERS,

It’s been a little over a month since we introduced the Mercenary, and that means the Winterfest season is upon us! In the spirit of giving, we are giving you a little bit of everything! We have some optimizations, a new tower, some cool new cosmetics, balance changes, and much more. Let’s get into it!

64 Bit Client

We are adding a 64-bit beta client for potential fixes for many different crashes and general stability. Currently, a fraction of a percent of all Steam users are still on operating systems that can only play 32-bit games. For the time being, both versions of the game will be available to play in order to ensure there are no unexpected issues that arise with the new 64-bit client on PC. You can run the 64-bit client by opening Dungeon Defenders on Steam and selecting the appropriate client on startup.

Please let us know if you experience any 64-bit client only issues during your gameplay by taking this PC 64-BIT FEEDBACK SURVEY. We will announce when the 32-bit client will no longer be officially supported. We expect this sometime in 2022.

Winter Event

The Winterfest tree has returned for the holidays!

Daily Present Drops: Random Shard Pack - 100% chance Legendary Winter Weapon - 100% chance Bunny Hop Shard - 100% chance Jolly Santolich - 10% chance Frostbite Santolich - 10% chance Krampuslich - 5% chance



Every victory chest on Chaos 8 on all game modes has a 0.5% chance to drop a Nightmare Krampuslich pet! This also applies to Onslaught above floor 99.

New Cosmetics

Krampus Flairs

Have you been naughty or nice? Krampus knows. Grab this terrifyingly festive costume to strike fear into the hearts of all those who have misbehaved this year.

Krampus Hat

Krampus Wings

Krampus Tail

(This cosmetic set will also be available in Dungeon Defenders Awakened)

Winterfest Flairs

While admittedly not the most aerodynamic, you can still show off your holiday cheer with these two new sets of Winterfest themed wings!

Note: Do not attempt to eat the Candy Cane Wings.

Snowflake Wings

Candy Cane Wings

(These cosmetics will also be available in Dungeon Defenders Awakened)

Material Drop Changes

All materials will now only drop from the victory chest.

Chaos 1 - 5 Plain Motes and 3 C1 Amps

Chaos 2 - 6 Plain Motes and 3 C2 Amps

Chaos 3 - 7 Plain Motes and 3 C3 Amps

Chaos 4 - 5 Shiny Motes and 3 C4 Amps

Chaos 5 - 6 Shiny Motes and 3 C5 Amps

Chaos 6 - 7 Shiny Motes and 3 C6 Amps

Chaos 7 - 5 Pristine Motes and 3 C7 Amps

Chaos 8 - 6 Pristine Motes and 3 C8 Amps

Balance

Abyss Lord

Towers Skeletal Ramsters Increased their upgrade scaling to be 15% per upgrade instead of 10%.



Dryad

Towers The slimes from the Slime Pit Tower have had their damage increased by 50%. The targeting and pathfinding AIs of the Slimes have been improved.



Initiate

Towers NEW TOWER: Water Aura Deals AoE water damage that drenches all enemies hit. Replaces the Flame Aura for Initiate.

Shards NEW SHARD: Water Jet Decreases Max Targets by 4 but increases damage by x%.



Lavamancer

Towers Fissures of Embermount have had their damage increased by 18%.



Huntress

Blaze Balloon Increased their upgrade scaling to be 25% per upgrade instead of 15%.



Mercenary

Hero The Fan of Knives ability can now be used while moving

Towers Nether Archers Decreased their upgrade scaling to be 15% per upgrade instead of 20%

Nether Spiders The targeting and pathfinding AIs of the Nether Spiders have been improved. The natural death timer of Nether Spider and Slimes has been increased from 10 seconds to 20.

Shards Explosive Spiders has been altered. Its name is now Augmented Explosions, and it can now additionally be equipped to the Slime Pit Tower as well as the Nether Spider Spawner. Its functionality is unchanged otherwise.



Pets

The targeting AI of pets has been revamped. They now automatically attack the target closest to the player, and can switch targets while attacking.

Pet damage is now affected by the hero's damage adjusting passives (Example: Anti-Melee).

Water Damage on pets now drench the initial target hit.

New Onslaught Schedules

Arachnophobia - Includes Chaos 8 spiders and Death Weaver.

Carnival Extravaganza - Includes small ogres, big goblins, tiny kobolds, pie throwers, and fire, poison, and frost mages.

Army Of The Dead - Includes skeletons, skeleton orcs, zombie orcs, and zombie orc boss Treet.

Carnival Flyers - Includes carnival flying kobolds and normal flying kobolds.

Stabby Demon eyes - Includes Dark Assassins and Demon eyes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the mercenary couldn't be damaged by Goblin Siege Rollers and their rockets.

Adjusted Mercenary tower & Abilities descriptions to properly fit the F6 quick help screen.

Fixed an issue where the golden ship pet couldn't be properly evolved.

Fixed an issue where the Ascension health scaling on the Royal Guard Blockade was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where certain new Daggers were not dropping.

Fixed an issue where the size of the Draken Soul was incorrect on Mercenary.

Fixed an issue so the duration of Petrify is now correct when activated with Lingering Poison.

Poisoned Blades shard now correctly triggers Petrify.

Fixed VFX issues with the Spider enemy.

Dark Assassins have been removed from the Emp Zappers Onslaught lane.

Fixed an issue with the Mercenary Mark passive where it could only roll 1 or 10.

Mercenary's Mark can now only appear on Dagger weapons.

Fixed an issue with Nether Spiders and Slime Pit where their kill count was incorrectly incremented when a Spider or Slime exploded

The Tiki Mask's glowing eyes are now set correctly on the Mercenary.

Fixed an issue with the Heroic Boost Talent where it was increasing more than intended.

Fixed Single/Triple/Quintuple Chip not properly working on EV.

Fixed an issue where Spectral Arrows was not properly functioning.

Chaos 7 expedition is no longer a requirement for Onslaught floor 99 unlock.

The Flameburst Tower can now properly use the Flamethrower's tower skins.

Fixed the rotation of the elemental vfx of the Royal Dagger and the Noble Dagger.

Fixed issues with the Golden Dino Egg name and Amber Dragon Egg’s default quality.

(PC Only) Fixed an issue where GENERAL would be in all chat boxes.

Fixed an issue where the Mercenary did not have a bag icon.

Fixed an issue where Drakenlord’s Soul, Freezing Rain, and Frostfire Remnants did not properly proc Controller Servo / Chip.

Fixed Elvish Artillery Cannon not having a Tenacity stat.

What’s Next?

We are very excited to bring these changes to you in our last update before the new year! From our family here at Chromatic Games to yours, we hope everyone has a great Winterfest season! We can’t wait to come back in 2022 and show you what we’ve got prepared for Etheria in the new year!

