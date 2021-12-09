Patch V0.0.726 - Planes Update

Planes -

[Added] Fighter & Torpedo Bomber behaviour

[Added] Japanese A6M Zero Fighter

[Added] Japanese B5N2 Torpedo Bomber

[Added] U.S. Grumman TBF Torpedo Bomber

[Added] U.S. Dauntless SBD Dive Bomber

[Added] British Swordfish Torpedo Bomber

[Added] British Supermarine Spitfire Fighter

[Added] British Fairey Barracuda Dive Bomber

[Added] German Ju-87C Dive Bomber

[Added] German BF-109T Fighter

Audio -

[Added] Ambient water and wind noise

[Added] Sounds to the turbine

[Added] Sounds to the boilers

[Added] Sounds to the propellers

[Added] Sounds to the smokestacks

[Added] Sounds to the AA impacts

[Added] Metal creaks when ships sink

[Added] Music to the title screen

[Added] Soundeffect to torpedoes

[Changed] Audio is not played when the source is off-screen

Changes -

[Added] A bumpy ocean floor

[Changed] Nerfed magazine explosions

[Changed] Increased range of AA

[Changed] AA no longer hits own ship

[Changed] Planes now crash when shot down

[Changes] Torpedoes now deal piercing damage instead of blast damage

[Changed] Increased Hull limit for submarines

Fixes -

[Fixed] Torpedoes no longer 'fly' over the water surface

[Fixed] Download-Section not showing any ships after leaving a battle or the editor

[Fixed] Cutoff audio when a lot of audio is played

[Fixed] Fixed planes trying to fly from carrier decks which were under water

Firepower System -

[Added] Firepower limit for every ship

[Removed] Hard limit on armor steel

The new firepower value limits the player on how many parts he can place in his ship.

Parts are now divided into 'defensive' (AA, armor steel, pumps etc.)

and 'offensive' (guns, torpedo launchers, aircraft etc.) parts.

This firepower value gives a more strategic touch to the game and removes any hard limits (except for outer plating).

New Ships -

[Added] HMS Fiji Class Cruiser

[Added] IJN I-400 Experimental Submarine aircraft carrier