Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack and Update 1 are out now!

Hello Park Managers!

Thank you for joining us on our journey through time to look for dinosaur and reptile fossils! We've returned to the modern era and we are just in time - the Early Cretaceous Pack and Update 1 are now available! Update your game to ensure you get access to everything.

The Early Cretaceous Pack introduces two new land dinosaurs, one new flying reptile, and one new marine reptile to Jurassic World Evolution 2, all hailing from the Early Cretaceous Period. Research and locate the dig sites for the mighty Wuerhosaurus, the miniscule Minmi, the soaring Dsungaripterus, and the powerful Kronosaurus. They are sure to bring even more guests to your parks!

Wuerhosaurus



Wuerhosaurus is a herbivorous stegosaurid originally discovered in Xinjiang in China in 1973. Like other stegosaurids, they prefer to eat Ground Fibre and Fruit in their enclosures, and can get along well with other herbivores, mainly hadrosaurids, pachycephalosaurids, and sauropods. If a fight breaks out they will use their powerful tail spikes to try to injure their opponents.

Minmi



The Minmi is a small ankylosaurid discovered in Australia in 1964. While they lack the thick tail club of their Ankylosaurus cousins, their bodies are still armoured, offering some protection from predators. We wouldn't recommend placing them in an enclosure with a carnivore though. Make sure they have Ground Fruits and Nuts, as well as a bit of water, and they should be happy and healthy.

Dsungaripterus



Dsungaripterus also lived in China, and was discovered in the Junggar Basin in 1964. It had an average wingspan of around 3 meters, and a rather robust skeleton. If you decide to house them in an Aviary, they will need plenty of fish, as well as some rock and sand in their environment, making them a good companion for the Dimorphodon

Kronosaurus



This marine reptile is named after the leader of the Greek Titans, and was first discovered in Queensland, Australia. The Kronosaurus is a predator, preferring mainly to live with its own kind. Keep them away from the smaller marine reptiles, or they just might make them into their dinner!

All of these new dinosaurs and reptiles can be customised by modifying their skin colour and pattern colour to give them a unique look. All will be available in your game immediately after you've purchased this DLC. No in-game researching or release needed; you can use them directly in Sandbox Mode. We can't wait to see what sort of enclosures you build for these amazing animals.

Update 1

Releasing alongside the Early Cretaceous Pack is Update 1, a free update for everyone who owns Jurassic World Evolution 2! This includes several new and exciting additions to the game: You will now have access to more playable maps, more buildings, flat Sandbox Maps, and rock perch points for flying reptiles. There's also a slew of quality of life changes, gameplay and difficulty tweaks, and bug fixes in Update 1.

Are you yearning to return to the majesty of Yosemite? Do you wish you could build a new dinosaur park near the Pennsylvania airport? The five maps from Campaign Mode are now available in Sandbox Mode, letting you take advantage of these unique and wonderful locations. If you want to replay a specific level from the campaign, you can also do that, because we've added a level select screen for Campaign Mode! Any level you've completed can now be replayed as often as you want.

Speaking of the campaign, you can now use DFW themed buildings in Sandbox Mode! As well as the DFW buildings you've seen in Campaign mode, we've added new buildings alongside them such as Lagoon, Aviaries and Restrooms to name a few. We're also releasing additional Jurassic Park themed buildings, specifically Lagoons and Aviaries, so you can now have marine and flying reptiles in your Jurassic Park era Sandbox. These building sets are part of the free update and will be automatically added to your game when you download the update. This gives you a total of three full building sets to use in Jurassic World Evolution 2's Sandbox Mode.





When starting off on a new Sandbox map, you now have the option to begin with a completely flat, tree-less version of the map. This also removes the Monorail entrance on the Nublar 2015 map. We've also added Colour Grading options to your Sandbox Settings, letting you change the colour tone of a specific level, and an auto paint option to landscaping tools, letting you automatically paint the terrain as you're changing it. Finally, you can now set dinosaur Combat Frequency in Sandbox Settings, letting you completely turn off dinosaur fights if you wish.

Finally, flying reptiles can now perch on rocks placed inside Aviaries, giving them some well-deserved rest between bouts of flying.

Dig into the rest of the changes coming in Update 1 in the patch notes below.

Have fun Park Managers!

UPDATE NOTES

Release Notes:DLC 1 - Early Cretaceous Pack

Flying Reptile Dsungaripterus - Small Pterosaur

Land Dinosaur Minmi - Ankylosaur Wuerhosaurus - Stegosaur

Marine Reptile Kronosaurus - Pliosaur

Added new dinosaurs and reptiles to dig sites

These dinosaurs will be automatically unlocked when you download the DLC

New Content Free Update 1

Buildings

Added DFW themed buildings to Sandbox mode, including new buildings: Restroom Lagoon Lagoon Hatchery Lagoon Viewing Gallery Shark Feeder Hotel Large Hotel Small Hatchery Large Power Station Small Power Station Viewing Platform

Existing DFW buildings are also added to Sandbox mode: Science Centre Arrival Point Control Centre Staff Centre Response Facility Paleo-Medical Facility Viewing Gallery Aviary Aviary Hatchery Aviary Viewing Gallery Shelter

Added extra JP themed buildings to Sandbox mode: Lagoon Lagoon Hatchery Lagoon Viewing Gallery Shark Feeder Aviary Aviary Hatchery Aviary Viewing Gallery

Added a 'randomise all' button to Amenity and Guest Attraction architecture and colour customisation

Sandbox Mode

Added Sandbox versions of all 5 campaign levels (with appropriate landscape and building space tweaks)

Added 'Combat Frequency' option to Sandbox settings, letting you decide how often dinosaurs fight

Added flattened versions of all Sandbox levels with a building space cleared of trees etc; you can chose which one to use in the sandbox settings before starting a new map

Added Colour Grading options to sandbox settings; these change the colour tone of a level - you can choose from a predefined selection

Campaign

Added level select screen in Campaign mode - once completed, you can now go back and re-play any of the campaign levels

Genome Editing

Updated the skin and pattern colour selection screen from a preview image to colour swatches; it's now easier to select the skin and pattern colour combinations you wish to use

Added a random swatch for both pattern and skin colour in Genome Editing. You can now hatch a batch of dinosaurs, each with a random skin and/or pattern colour

Added animal x-ray images to genome editing screen

Landscaping

Added 'auto paint' option to landscaping tools (off by default); with this option on, terrain that is raised or lowered will now automatically update it's texture to match (example, raising the terrain will create a rock texture at the top, which blends down into dirt/grass at the bottom)

Added perch points for flying reptiles on all placeable rocks

Improved visual feedback for terrain constraints

UI

Added more details and info to the following buildings' tooltips: Arrival Point Control Centre Expedition Centre Staff Centre Viewing Buildings Customisable Attraction Monorail Station

Added the ability to click on individual events in the Calamity bar when using mouse and keyboard. When clicking you are taken to the calamity location on the map

Added extra info to path connection warning message, clarifying that players need to ensure that buildings are connected to the Arrival Point through the path network

Added an info panel for the transport tool which shows the selected dinosaur and options for selling or loaning, where applicable

Added "Fossil Storage Full" message at dig sites on the expedition maps

Added more information to finance overview screen

Accessibility

Added more accessibility options: Added pause function for cinematics, letting you pause the game at any time Added 'signify speaker by colour' option in settings to differentiate between speakers in subtitles Added 'Autosave Interval' in settings, allowing you to adjust autosave frequency between 1 and 20 minutes



Balance Changes

Reduced the frequency of storms and periodic disease outbreaks in Chaos Theory

Reduced the frequency of periodic disease outbreaks in Challenge levels on easy and medium difficulty

Dominance changes: Reduced the dominance boost from traits that don't affect combat stats Increased the dominance boost from traits that do affect combat stats Fixed an issue that would cause the Aggressive trait to increase dominance more than intended Reduced the increase in dominance from high infamy Decreased the frequency of leadership challenges

Decreased the likelihood of dinosaurs fights causing injuries

Rebalanced the combat stats of dinosaurs that can be involved in group hunts

Contracts can now be requested more frequently in Challenge mode

Balanced selling eggs to the black market narrative event

Balanced economy in various challenge levels

Balanced Jurassic difficulty on Challenge 1

Balanced Triceratops comfort objective in Jurassic Park 3 Chaos Theory level (no longer auto completes)

Bug Fixes

Audio

Fixed issues that caused outside ambiance to play when inside an aviary dome

Added in various missing SFX on various animals

Buildings/Fences

Fixed issue where selling a dinosaur/reptile straight from a Paleo Medical Facility could cause the helicopter to get stuck and lock the building

You are now blocked from demolishing a lagoon that contains a dead reptile until it has been removed

Fixed issued that caused half of a shark to vanish on a feeder when the camera is close to it

Gate animation can now be cancelled when opening, not just when closing

Fixed issues where buildings are warning that they are not powered, even when they don't need power

Show time remaining whilst lagoons and aviaries are under construction

Fixed gaps that can be caused when placing curved sections of fences

Fixed missing physics on buildings that are being demolished

Turned off the power UI when a power substation is deactivated

Fixed missing confirmation dialogue box when demolishing certain buildings

Fixed issues where buildings with vehicles can't be moved short distances because of collisions with the vehicles

Fixed a situation where Power Output and Fuel Usage information wouldn't appear when a Backup Generator had finished construction

Fixed the amenity building customisation screen close button not working

Added better feedback when a repair task is blocked by a dinosaur

Show running cost of power stations on info panel

Fixed deactivated Paleo Medical Facility still being able to incorrectly treat dinosaurs/reptiles

Fixed missing 'guest boost' indication on attraction buildings

Fixed amenity building signs being reset to default when loading into a save

Crashes/Stability

Various crash fixes

Fixed softlock that could occur when creating a save whilst airlifting dinosaurs from a hatchery

Dinosaur/Reptile Animations

Fixed missing animation for pre-fight between Sauropelta vs Chungkingosaurus

Increased animation blend times during fights to make movement smoother

Fixed issue that caused flying reptiles to continually play 'eat social animations' (which can cause them to not actually eat when they need to)

Adjusted flying reptiles position when drinking, so they don't appear to sit on top of the water

Prevent Mosasaurus from clipping through the floor of the lagoon

Ensure a second animal is present before playing a social eat animation

Fixed various clipping issues with jump attack animations

Fixed cases where Dinosaurs could run on the spot

Fixed cases when animals could slide into various positions/spots in different situations

Fixed various popping/glitches on different animations

Fixed various alignment issues with social interactions

Improved the look/movement of hunt/chase pathing when prey get's into an area the dinosaur can't reach

Fixed various alignment issues when dinosaurs fight/hunt, including instances of dinosaurs teleporting

Fixed issue that could cause dinosaurs to turn on the spot

Reduced the amount of times that the Mosasaurus swims into the shark feeder support

Fixed various instances of dinosaurs/reptiles distorting whilst being airlifted from hatcheries

Fixed instances where dinosaurs would stand or lay on dead dinosaurs

Fixed situations that could cause flying reptiles to clip through the landscape

Fixed Ichthyosaur sometimes swimming above the lagoon water

Fixed various issues with hatchery exit animations on various dinosaurs

Dinosaur/Reptile Behaviours

Fixed issue that could cause a dinosaur that has recently become comfortable still attempting to breakout of their enclosure

Improved ragdoll movement and lessened clipping during different situations (dead, tranquilized)

Fixed issue where flying reptiles can end up underneath lagoons

Fixed issue where flying reptiles would attempt to eat from a deactivated piscivore feeder

Fixed issue that caused dinosaurs to eat from a corpse from the same place and clip into each other

Fixed situations where an animal may attempt to start a fight with another animal that's dying

When attempting to tranquilise a sleeping dinosaur, they will now wake up quickly rather than play out the whole rest animation

Balanced amount of food that dinosaurs can provide carnivores

Improved flying reptiles ability to hunt goats

Removed the 'Thirst' need from marine reptiles in the genome library

Balanced aggressive behaviour triggering fights with marine Vs marine and flying Vs flying

Improved positioning of dinosaur when it's eating prey that has moved from the position it was killed

Fix for Indoraptor sometimes not being able to catch goats during a hunt

Wild dinosaurs will now become domesticated if the player builds anything within their 'wild' territory

Dinosaur/Reptile Injuries & Diseases

Escalated diseases no longer need to be scanned again, and are monitored automatically

Fixed 'Infected Wounds' not appearing as a disease

Fixed wrong icon appearing above ill animals that you do have the cure for

Ensure scars are applied to animals in all appropriate situations, even non lethal ones

Balance pass on injuries received when a dinosaur attacks a fence

Rebalanced frequency of 'broken wing' and 'swallowed object' injuries

Increased the time it takes for a dead animal to discolour

Predators that die through a group attack now display 'Killed by' rather than 'Hunted by'

Previously seen ailments will now reveal themselves immediately, without the need for a medical scan

Dinosaur/Reptile Models

Fixed texture stretching around the Carcharodontosaurus leg

Enabled snow/dust settling on dead dinosaurs

Pteranodon 1997 skin can now be unlocked correctly (to unlock, play Chaos Theory: The Lost World. If you've already finished this level, just load your last save and it should unlock)

Removed quills from Velociraptor 2001B skin

Fixed the Suchomimus always having visible lift straps when released

The Deluxe Edition species are now available by default in Sandbox Mode

Economy

Lowered guest comfort needs

Added notification when income tax becomes deductible

Fixed situation that could cause the player not be able to start incubating a marine reptile, even though they have enough money

Expeditions

Moved the Hanson Formation dig site, which contains the Cryolophosaurus, further up the map so that it's accessible

Expedition helicopter now leaves when performing a live capture

Feeders

Fixed issue that could cause the fish from lagoon fish feeders to swim outside of the lagoon itself

Fixed meat vanishing early from dinosaurs mouth whilst eating

Foliage/Trees

Fixed cacti blocking navigation of vehicles and dinosaurs, stopping dinosaurs from detecting wetland

Game Settings

Ensured that camera shake is actually turned off, if selected, when placing rocks in sandbox mode. Setting has also been moved to the Accessibility section

Game Modes

Ensured that storms are actually frequent, if the player selects the 'Frequent Storms' sandbox setting

Fixed various contracts that could be given out in Challenge that can't be completed due to restrictions on the level

Removed 'Increase Genome' contract from sandbox mode, as players can't increase a genome in that mode

Various contracts that can't be completed in Chaos Theory mode won't be offered to the player

Fixed rounding issue in the first Campaign level that could cause the 'ensure Stegosaurus are at 90% comfort' not to be completed, when the Stegosaurus comfort is at 90%

Stopped highlighting buildings that don't need to be demolished as part of an early objective in the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Chaos Theory level

Fixed edge case where a player can create a save game just after a failure state, meaning the player can not continue

The dinosaurs roaming around Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Chaos Theory level no longer count as 'terrorising'

Fixed various flow issues on Campaign levels that could cause objectives to be incompletable

Fixed timer in Challenge Mode

Fixed Wild dinosaurs in Washington State Campaign level wandering up to main facility area, which could cause objectives to not complete

Genome Editing

You should now get better feedback when certain gene modifications need to be unlocked in other areas of the game, not through research

Variants and patterns unlocked by completing Challenge levels no longer also require a tech tree node to be researched

Guests

Balanced the rate and way in which guests refill a park after it's closed and opened

Guests now react at photo points during the Jurassic Tour

JW Database

Fixed various data inconsistencies and typos

Landscaping

Stopped terrain being modified underneath buildings that are being demolished

Fixed issue that could cause terrain tool to not work correctly when flattening/raising terrain around lagoons

Localisation

Fixed various truncated text

Fixed various typos

Adjusted language/terminology consistency

Adjusted subtitles to match VO

Fixed various missing localisations

Narrative Events

Removed 'Theft Sabotage' events in favour of other, better sabotage ones

Added details of the scientist involved in applicable narrative events

Optimisations

Optimised territory system

Park Teams

Prevented players being able to erroneously lock on to marine and flying reptiles, when direct controlling ACU helicopter

Fixed ranger team vehicle being launched into the air when driving over a dead goat

Ensured the 'danger to vehicle' icon is shown in the appropriate places

Added extra visual trails to darts fired from the park team to give better aiming feedback to the player

Fixed issue where the helicopter could clip through the landscape

Fixed missing animations on Park Team member when switching between equipment

Fixed Ranger Teams needing to be re-assigned to a drone task after being disabled after a storm

Ranger Team vehicles now produce tire tracks when going in reverse

Fixed Response Facility sometimes showing access to 3 vehicles, when it actually has 2

Fixed controller inputs sometimes being blocked after being forced into direct control

Ensured destroyed MVUs are added to the calamity bar

Ensured that renamed Ranger Posts also appear on the Rangers UI

Drone rotors now spin when in use

Added shortcut to buy new vehicle from selecting a destroyed one

Fixed issue causing drones in lagoons and aviaries to sometimes become stuck

Fixed sometimes not be able to replace a destroyed ranger vehicle

Added prompt to tell player how to switch targets when locked on to a dinosaur

Stopped transport helicopters falling to the ground when loading into a save where they're transporting an animal

Blocked park team vehicles from being directly driven into aviaries as they will not be able to navigate out on their own

Ranger vehicles that crash into the lagoon will now sink and the vehicle will respawn outside

Park Tours/Transport

Added extra info to tell the player how to fix a tour that has suffered an emergency shut down

Dead goats on tour tracks despawn more quickly, and don't allow dinosaurs to sleep on tracks either (to lessen the amount of times tours get stuck)

Fixed issue where monorail track piece would move towards the camera as player pans down

Paths

Fixed flickering issue when trying to place a path junction across a tour path

Photography

Fixed incorrect 'Ranger Team' text when taking a picture that features the Mobile Veterinary Unit

Rendering

Fixed visual artefact that could appearing along the top of water whilst a dinosaur is drinking

Updated Campaign 2 Colour Grading

Scientists

Applying more skill to a task that is needed no longer incorrectly counts as applying a trait

Fixed 'show unavailable staff' off the bottom of the assign screen when player has large number of scientists

Fixed images of scientists not appearing straight away when perform research tasks

Fixed issue that could cause salaries of applicants to be too low

Fixed various bio inconsistencies

Players can assign scientists to tasks if they have the a trait that makes the task cheaper so they can afford it

Storms

Ensure all vehicles are appropriately affected by storms

UI

Fixed issue where the 'Ticket Sales' UI was incorrectly stating that Adventure guests desired the Gyrosphere Tour attraction, when they actually want the Jurassic Tour attraction

Fixed issue that caused a mis-match of progress between the genome grid and details panel

Added missing button prompt on the Paleo Medical Facility when a healed dinosaur/reptile needs transporting back to an enclosure

Fixed empty 'Standing By' icon

Disabled the Paleo Medical Facility 'Transport' button when there are no available helicopters to carry out the task

Improved visuals when a fossil is selected to be extracted

Fixed size of the ranger team icon in assign task mode

Fixed issue where the incubation timer could loop infinitely

Made various UI panel options cycle round

When the task log is open, the d-pad can select items in the log, not the build menu

Fixed some building icons in the build menu not matching the in game model

Fixed issue that stopped players being able to use the left thumbstick to select options when resupplying response team

The "Clear Extraction Slots" button will no longer display when fossils are being extracted

Added missing 'Scientist Limit' data to egg incubation screen

Delivery tool tip when selling animal confirmation is open is now hidden

Updated loading animation

Improved cases where icons and lines on the map view shake whilst the player moves around it

Fixed issue that sometimes stopped the 'synthesis' button from working on the hatchery screen

Ensure the live capture event is focused on when the map is opened

Fixed ESC key not working correctly if the mouse is over the in game HUD

Fixed negative amenity profit sometimes still showing as blue, and not red

Fixed hatcheries displaying total number of species available, rather than just ones that can be released through the specific one

Track junctions should now appear on the map view

Fixed various missing or broken icons in different research screens

Fixed the star rating and finance buttons on the HUD becoming unresponsive

Always show the Cosmetic stat in the Dinosaur Appeal tab on the info window

Ensured the pause menu can still be accessed whilst the game time is paused and the pause wheel is still open

General pass on UI focus consistency

Fixed not being able to use a controller thumbstick to change number of vehicles on a gyrosphere tour

