2022 Season 1 Hotfix 1 Release [2021.12.08.02]

This Hotfix contains some fixes and updates for the 2022 Season 1 Initial Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Hotfix below, or on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/13141/2022-season-1-hotfix-1-release-notes-2021-12-08-02#latest

2022 Season 1 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2021.12.08.02]



iRACING UI:

Paint Shop

Custom paints and templates are now unavailable for use and download for both the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance and the Williams FW31.

All paint schemes for these two cars have been reset.



SIMULATION:

AI Racing

Fixed an issue where some lower skill rating AI Drivers could sometimes fail to enter the pits on road courses entirely. They needed to rethink their “send it” strategy.

New Damage Model

The pit jack collision parameters have been adjusted, so it is far less likely for the jack to miss the ground when trying to service a vehicle and cause a car to become stuck in the pits since the tire change can’t be completed.

Monitor Configuration

Fix issue where the Monitor Setup screen would exit immediately when watching a saved replay.

CARS:

Audi RS 3 LMS

The jack placement location for pit stops has been improved.

Dallara IR18

The reflection and specular properties of the transparent halo have been adjusted to match the improvements seen in the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance.

Ford Fiesta RS WRC

iRacing setups have been updated.

Honda Civic Type R

Fixed an issue where a reflectivity artifact could cause the windshield’s upper and lower halves to render differently.

The jack placement location for pit stops has been improved.

Hyundai Elantra N TC

Steering ratio may now be adjusted in Fixed Setup events.

Rotor glow texture has been added.

The jack placement location for pit stops has been improved.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance

Custom car paints, decals, and specular maps have been disabled for this vehicle.

The current paint pattern for all customers has been reset.

Fixed an issue where drivers could get stuck using the “Attack” deployment mode in Fixed Setup events.

An issue remains where the dashboard displays that you are in “Attack” mode, but are actually in “Balanced” mode.

Fixed an issue with the display of the deployment mode order on the dashboard.



NASCAR 1987 Class Cars

Fixed an issue where users could get stuck in their pit stalls when attempting to make a spring adjustment using a mapped control option. This adjustment is not allowed.

Subaru WRX STI

iRacing setups have been updated.

VW Beetle

iRacing setups have been updated.

VW Beetle Lite

iRacing setups have been updated.

Williams FW31

Custom car paints, decals, and specular maps have been disabled for this vehicle.

The current paint pattern for all customers has been reset.



TRACKS:

Daytona International Speedway

Some floating SAFER foam in Turn 1 has been tied down.

The Lake Lloyd water shader has been updated.

Some wall logos have been updated.

Knockhill Racing Circuit

(Rallycross) - Resolved an issue with some mysterious slowdowns on the dirt section exit and added a tire bundle.

Terrain details layer has been updated.

Nürburgring

Some new AMG advertisements have been added.

Snetterton Circuit

Loading screen track config maps have been updated.

Watkins Glen International

Smoothed a brutal bump in the center of the second-to-last turn.

(Classic) - Track rules have been updated.

Race marshal platforms have been updated.

Fixed an issue where a wall was penetrating the terrain at the esses.