War Mongrels update for 9 December 2021

December Patch Changelog

War Mongrels update for 9 December 2021 · Build 7855339

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last large patch in 2021. Thank you for all the reports getting us to this point :) Work continues!

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT SAVES: Please remember about the public branch named 'previous_game_version' for War Mongrels, which allows you to play the last game version, pre-patched. If you want to continue the game from a pre-patch saved game state, please switch over to that branch (in Properties => Betas), finish your current chapter, switch back to the 'default' branch and continue the journey with the latest fixes.

Changelist 41602:

[Translations]

  • Fixes to Russian and Italian localisations.

[Dog Behavior]

  • Many fixes around dogs and their combat, looking for enemies, attack patterns, they also now do not get stuck while observing the watch, they won't also attack through fences.
  • Dogs are faster now - it is not that easy to run away from them also they do not change into homing missiles after treating them with Greta's gas.
  • Stopped the dog attack animation upon loading a game.
  • Dogs cone of attack is now properly coloured.

[Save System]

  • Fixes in restoring chain type patrols after loading the game.
  • There was an issue when if you loaded a game while a throwable (i.e grenade) was thrown it could block the ability to save the game - it is now fixed.
  • Fixes to the issue where after loading a gamestate after killing the enemy with melee attack he was dead but his model was still standing.
  • Fixes to the issue where after loading a gamestate after killing the enemy with a trap he was dead but his model was still standing.
  • Drawer cabinets now behave properly after save/load.
  • Gasoline pool now saves and loads properly.
  • We are now checking if a save game is able to create every step of the savegame creating sequence. Before that there was a small chance that we might end with a situation where a save has been created when it should not be. I.E. playable hero being dead after walking on the mine.
  • Replaced progress with play time in the save/load menu.
  • There was a possibility that a graphic of the key being carried by a hero could end up being hidden after loading a game.
  • Fixed an issue with Rubble’s throwing knife being teleported to 0,0,0 after loading a save at a specific timing.
  • Fixed a weird issue where the GetTimer function could return junk data. May lead to some Timers being ignored after loading the game.
  • It was possible for the AI to be stuck in reloading an ability - this could lead to save games being blocked - it is now fixed.
  • Fixed an issue of heroes being stuck in hiding places after loading the game.

[General]

  • Fixes to how enemies propagate info about entering combat - fixed some strange cases where enemies would not register our heroes properly.
  • Fixes in regards to creating dynamic squads of enemies - this fixes the issue of two enemies going to the same decoy even after their squad was disbanded.
  • Fixes for the AI sometimes not moving together to some decoys if they were in a squad.
  • Some fixes to how much time a search could take after the enemy was alerted.
  • It is now possible for the AI to stop observing something and switch to something new.
  • Fixes to enemies sometimes being stuck in a loop of ignoring an item.
  • Fixes to the ammo counter in combat mode.
  • Fix unlocking 'HOLOCAUST... TIMES FIVE.' article along with 'Explorer - Find a collectible' achievement.
  • A bunch of small items won't now absorb decals from enviro.
  • Enemies now can move via node doors while being in combat mode, while also they will now use node doors properly when looking for the player.
  • You can't now charge or pick up bodies through the fences.
  • Gasoline pools now have proper collision.
  • Fixed an issue where an enemy could get stuck observing things.
  • MG42 cones are now a better match with the vision cone.
  • IsCombatModeEnabled is always false for the dead guy.
  • Some fixes to how the medkits work.
  • Fixed an issue with broken lobby and multiplayer session state after client leaves mid travel.
  • Looking around animation is blocked for enemies that are sitting - fixes the issue of their cone beign misplaced after being gassed by Greta.
  • Greta is now properly playing her Charm animation if the enemy has a weapon drawn.

[Map02]

  • The fence near the separating two parts of the map now blocks line of sight and projectiles to prevent exploits.

[Map03]

  • An officer sitting on a bench near the garrison was quite blind. For some reason he was stuck in the collision of the nearby GuardHouse which blocked his perception. He is ok now.
  • Removed navmesh that for some reason generated underground and could disturb heroes moving in prone positions.
  • Fixed some projectile collision issues within buildings.

[Map04]

  • Fixed an issue with mines not saving properly and not being properly shown.
  • Fixed some projectile collision issues within buildings.

[Map07]

  • Fence doors now behave properly after loading the game.
  • Removed the unnecessary door that was hidden under the floor.

[Map08]

  • Fixed an issue where you could sneak by with Manfred near the beginning of the level and pass the whole market arena.

[Map09]

  • Fixed the blocking issue when you killed all officers before rallying partisans.

[Map10]

  • Some fixes to the ledges that you can climb on.
  • Fixed a wall on the German side that did not properly block perception.

[Map11]

  • Medkits are now working properly for all heroes.
  • After picking up an ammo box it stops highlighting.
  • Tank from the hospital now properly drives through the gate.
  • Tanks won't be on fire anymore after loading a save before destroying them.
  • Quest markers for both SDKFZ and Tanks are now properly attached to those vehicles both on the server and the client.

[Map12]

  • Rubble now can properly pick up handgun ammo.

