December Patch Changelog

Last large patch in 2021. Thank you for all the reports getting us to this point :) Work continues!
IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT SAVES: Please remember about the public branch named 'previous_game_version' for War Mongrels, which allows you to play the last game version, pre-patched. If you want to continue the game from a pre-patch saved game state, please switch over to that branch (in Properties => Betas), finish your current chapter, switch back to the 'default' branch and continue the journey with the latest fixes.
Changelist 41602:
[Translations]
- Fixes to Russian and Italian localisations.
[Dog Behavior]
- Many fixes around dogs and their combat, looking for enemies, attack patterns, they also now do not get stuck while observing the watch, they won't also attack through fences.
- Dogs are faster now - it is not that easy to run away from them also they do not change into homing missiles after treating them with Greta's gas.
- Stopped the dog attack animation upon loading a game.
- Dogs cone of attack is now properly coloured.
[Save System]
- Fixes in restoring chain type patrols after loading the game.
- There was an issue when if you loaded a game while a throwable (i.e grenade) was thrown it could block the ability to save the game - it is now fixed.
- Fixes to the issue where after loading a gamestate after killing the enemy with melee attack he was dead but his model was still standing.
- Fixes to the issue where after loading a gamestate after killing the enemy with a trap he was dead but his model was still standing.
- Drawer cabinets now behave properly after save/load.
- Gasoline pool now saves and loads properly.
- We are now checking if a save game is able to create every step of the savegame creating sequence. Before that there was a small chance that we might end with a situation where a save has been created when it should not be. I.E. playable hero being dead after walking on the mine.
- Replaced progress with play time in the save/load menu.
- There was a possibility that a graphic of the key being carried by a hero could end up being hidden after loading a game.
- Fixed an issue with Rubble’s throwing knife being teleported to 0,0,0 after loading a save at a specific timing.
- Fixed a weird issue where the GetTimer function could return junk data. May lead to some Timers being ignored after loading the game.
- It was possible for the AI to be stuck in reloading an ability - this could lead to save games being blocked - it is now fixed.
- Fixed an issue of heroes being stuck in hiding places after loading the game.
[General]
- Fixes to how enemies propagate info about entering combat - fixed some strange cases where enemies would not register our heroes properly.
- Fixes in regards to creating dynamic squads of enemies - this fixes the issue of two enemies going to the same decoy even after their squad was disbanded.
- Fixes for the AI sometimes not moving together to some decoys if they were in a squad.
- Some fixes to how much time a search could take after the enemy was alerted.
- It is now possible for the AI to stop observing something and switch to something new.
- Fixes to enemies sometimes being stuck in a loop of ignoring an item.
- Fixes to the ammo counter in combat mode.
- Fix unlocking 'HOLOCAUST... TIMES FIVE.' article along with 'Explorer - Find a collectible' achievement.
- A bunch of small items won't now absorb decals from enviro.
- Enemies now can move via node doors while being in combat mode, while also they will now use node doors properly when looking for the player.
- You can't now charge or pick up bodies through the fences.
- Gasoline pools now have proper collision.
- Fixed an issue where an enemy could get stuck observing things.
- MG42 cones are now a better match with the vision cone.
- IsCombatModeEnabled is always false for the dead guy.
- Some fixes to how the medkits work.
- Fixed an issue with broken lobby and multiplayer session state after client leaves mid travel.
- Looking around animation is blocked for enemies that are sitting - fixes the issue of their cone beign misplaced after being gassed by Greta.
- Greta is now properly playing her Charm animation if the enemy has a weapon drawn.
[Map02]
- The fence near the separating two parts of the map now blocks line of sight and projectiles to prevent exploits.
[Map03]
- An officer sitting on a bench near the garrison was quite blind. For some reason he was stuck in the collision of the nearby GuardHouse which blocked his perception. He is ok now.
- Removed navmesh that for some reason generated underground and could disturb heroes moving in prone positions.
- Fixed some projectile collision issues within buildings.
[Map04]
- Fixed an issue with mines not saving properly and not being properly shown.
- Fixed some projectile collision issues within buildings.
[Map07]
- Fence doors now behave properly after loading the game.
- Removed the unnecessary door that was hidden under the floor.
[Map08]
- Fixed an issue where you could sneak by with Manfred near the beginning of the level and pass the whole market arena.
[Map09]
- Fixed the blocking issue when you killed all officers before rallying partisans.
[Map10]
- Some fixes to the ledges that you can climb on.
- Fixed a wall on the German side that did not properly block perception.
[Map11]
- Medkits are now working properly for all heroes.
- After picking up an ammo box it stops highlighting.
- Tank from the hospital now properly drives through the gate.
- Tanks won't be on fire anymore after loading a save before destroying them.
- Quest markers for both SDKFZ and Tanks are now properly attached to those vehicles both on the server and the client.
[Map12]
- Rubble now can properly pick up handgun ammo.
