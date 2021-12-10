New languages and improved Storage Benchmark result screen

Our new 3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC extends 3DMark with a dedicated test for measuring the gaming performance of SSDs, hybrid drives, and other storage devices.

In this update, we’ve made several improvements to the Storage Benchmark result screen based on your feedback.

Now that we have many thousands of results, we can show you how your benchmark score compares with results from other devices. This helps you answer the question, “How good is my storage device?” by giving some context to your score.

A score of 1800-2500 is typical for a modern, consumer-grade SSD. A score of 2500-3000 is very good, and any score over 3000 is great. Many of the highest scores above 5,000 come from Intel Optane drives that are not available as consumer models.

You’ll see a chart on the Storage Benchmark result screen that shows the distribution of scores from all other storage devices. See how your score compares with the average and best scores from other 3DMark users to see if it is worth upgrading your SSD.

Your score is shown in green.

The average score of all valid benchmark results from all devices is shown in blue.

The best score is the highest valid benchmark score from all devices.

With some devices, the performance depends on the firmware. To help you make fair comparisons, the result screen now shows the firmware version below the device’s model name.

The 3DMark Storage Benchmark measures the gaming performance of your SSD with tests based on loading, saving, installing, and recording a selection of popular games. Each test uses storage operations recorded from popular, modern games to give you accurate, real-world results.

The Storage Benchmark now gives you a more detailed breakdown of your results. The updated result screen shows the average bandwidth and average access time for each test in the benchmark so you can better understand how your SSD performs with different gaming tasks.

New languages

This update adds support for using 3DMark in Polish and Portuguese (Brazil). You can change the language setting on the Options screen.

3DMark is now available in 10 languages!

English

German

Japanese

Korean

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Simplified Chinese

Spanish (Spain)

Traditional Chinese

Which languages should we add next? Let us know in the comments below.

What’s new in 3DMark V2.21.7324

This is a minor update. Benchmark scores are not affected.

New

3DMark is now available in Polish and Portuguese (Brazil). You can change the language on the Options screen.

Improved

Improved score validation checks. Results submitted from previous versions will no longer be eligible for the 3DMark Hall of Fame.

The Storage Benchmark result screen now includes a chart that compares your score with the results from all other models.

The Storage Benchmark result screen now displays the bandwidth and average access time results for each test in the benchmark.

The Storage Benchmark result screen now shows the device’s firmware version.

SystemInfo 5.45

Updated GPU detection module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.

Updated CPUID module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.

3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC

Extend 3DMark with a dedicated benchmark for testing the gaming performance of your SSD.

Easy to use with tests based on real gaming activities.

Compare scores to find the best SSDs in your price range.

Supports all the latest, high-performance storage technologies.

Works with internal and external drives.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1322770/3DMark_Storage_Benchmark/