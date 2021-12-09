EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 31

--------------------------------------------------

QoL: Non-Tutorial Players can now wake up sleeping colonists in a deep sleep directly with the right-click. This Action overrides Context UI.

QoL: If you have no colonists selected, you can just left-click overworld items to mark/unmark them for Storage.

QoL: You now have a text indicator that appears near the cursor that tells how many clones you have selected.

QoL: If your Colony has no resource zones, Quantum Computer will randomly create one somewhere nearby for convenience during the first day.

--------------------------------------------------

Fixed Bug where Guard NPC Aggro Range was incorrectly calculated during the first night resulting in a slightly more extensive range than intended.

--------------------------------------------------

*Backward Compatability: This Update is backward compatible with your existing saves. Restarting the game is not necessary.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

Note: Work on the website is progressing well; I just wanted to do this for you.