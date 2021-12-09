4.20 update now available

Along the route to the extensive 5.00 update, which will be released next year (see announcement), we are making a short stopover today to deliver the 4.20 update for X4: Foundations. The focus of this update is on fixes and small improvements, so we are not introducing any new features with this release.

We hope you have lots of fun with X4: Foundations, and thank you for your support during this unusual year.

Version 4.20 (465891) - 2021-12-09