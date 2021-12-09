4.20 update now available

Along the route to the extensive 5.00 update, which will be released next year (see announcement), we are making a short stopover today to deliver the 4.20 update for X4: Foundations. The focus of this update is on fixes and small improvements, so we are not introducing any new features with this release.
We hope you have lots of fun with X4: Foundations, and thank you for your support during this unusual year.
Version 4.20 (465891) - 2021-12-09
- Improved combat simulation when player not present.
- Improved coordination between multiple free-flying police operating in same sector.
- Improved memory usage, savegame size, and times to start new game, save and load.
- Fixed being unable to set Yaki story as complete for custom gamestarts if not successful in mission.
- Fixed player stations created from custom gamestarts not detecting enemies.
- Fixed player not being able to target objects if spawning in space suit in custom gamestart.
- Fixed linear highways being disabled when ring highways are disabled in custom gamestart.
- Fixed ships with turrets potentially not shooting if created via a custom gamestart.
- Fixed Flight School getting stuck if certain non-critical inputs are not mapped.
- Fixed A Small Errand mission getting stuck if all lockboxes are opened in quick succession.
- Fixed The Meeting mission not triggering mission guidance properly after fleeing patrol.
- Fixed fleet delivered in The Mediators mission absorbing Realm of the Trinity job ships.
- Fixed Split Story mission Zyarth's Coffin getting stuck when attempting to find station for Undercover Trade Ship.
- Fixed Terran plot being blocked by Delilah's disappearance upon Sweet Jack's destruction.
- Fixed Defenders of Sol mission not being offered if player begins game with max relations with Terran Protectorate.
- Fixed A Matter of Respect mission getting stuck if informant's ship is captured before player approaches mission area.
- Fixed A Heart for Pirates mission not playing dialog on completion.
- Fixed Torus riddle switches being repairable while shutters are closed, resulting in riddle being impossible to solve.
- Fixed hacking missions targeting stations without docks.
- Fixed scan missions sometimes asking player to scan laser tower.
- Fixed Terran vs Xenon guild missions asking player to scan Xenon ships carrying Hull Parts or Water.
- Fixed Terran or Pioneers scan missions asking for wares that aren't used by Terran economy.
- Fixed incorrect collision detection during space suit section of Flight School tutorial.
- Fixed stations recycling wrecked modules too quickly and making station destruction difficult.
- Fixed capital ships with main weapons (e.g. Asgard) being excessively effective when player not present.
- Fixed mining ships concentrating in areas with relatively low yield.
- Fixed mining drones on player ship sometimes collecting empty or incorrect asteroids.
- Fixed mining drones sometimes undocking or self-destructing shortly after having returned to launching ship.
- Fixed NPC-owned subordinates sometimes staying docked indefinitely.
- Fixed Protect Position default behaviour sometimes ending even if designated position is accessible.
- Fixed turrets retaining out-of-range targets for too long.
- Fixed marines on boarding operation sometimes being lost after saving and loading.
- Fixed boarding attacker strength sometimes being less than it should.
- Fixed long boarding operations failing prematurely if straggling pod is destroyed.
- Fixed default orders using wrong parameters after editing.
- Fixed rare case where sell override settings for station ware could reset to 0.
- Fixed loss of flight control by preventing activation of autopilot during undocking procedure.
- Fixed disabled flight assist when retaking control after getting up during post-travel mode coasting.
- Fixed station-based traders sometimes selling more than what their customers wanted.
- Fixed station trade subordinates never selling product due to resource storage override.
- Fixed subordinates mimicking auto-trader not logging their trades.
- Fixed turrets set to Attack my current target continuing to fire after target changes ownership to non-hostile.
- Fixed large turrets missing small targets by aiming at wrong position.
- Fixed turrets often failing to fire at large moving targets.
- Fixed discrepancies with licence requirements for Teladi turrets.
- Fixed station module repair sometimes not quite reaching 100%.
- Fixed calculated value of ships not taking all installed software into account.
- Fixed incorrect yield display for resource probes in target monitor.
- Fixed incorrect display of shield damage impact effects.
- Fixed free ship repair exploit.
- Fixed exporting custom gamestarts with no player money.
- Fixed flight assist control message wrongly shown after loading saves under certain circumstances.
- Fixed Phoenix main battery effective rate of fire.
- Fixed problem with guild submissions in mission briefing menu.
- Fixed menu crash when opening Ship Overview under certain circumstances.
- Fixed Magpie cockpit hatch pushing player into ship wall when opening.
- Fixed freeze when loading save if HQ core module was under construction.
- Fixed potential issue with screen being stuck black on integrated AMD GPUs.
- Fixed joystick POV hat input on Linux.
- Fixed several causes of crashes.
